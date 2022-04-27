CONWAY — There are good numbers out for the Kennett High boys’ lacrosse team this spring. With 46 boys in the program, it’s the largest turnout for any of the teams at KHS this season.
Last year, Kennett went 3-9 with four matches canceled to open the season due to COVID-19. The Eagles closed the regular season with a 6-4 win at home over rival Plymouth after having fallen in three previous meetings, including two by just a goal.
“We played well,” Coach Steve Graustein said. “It was great to see our seniors have this success in their final home game.”
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association made the decision to go with a regional play schedule and then an open tournament format due to the pandemic.
In the Division II tournament, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and had to travel to Hanover on May 31 to play the Marauders, the No. 4 seeds. The hosts prevailed 8-5.
Also, last spring, at awards night, Coach Graustein presented the KHS Lacrosse Award to senior Bryson Wrobleski.
Kennett lost seniors Ethan Baillargeon, Atticus “House” Fayle, Gaven Eldridge-Ferry, Gaven Gagne, Bobby Graustein, Dalton Petell, Brad Santuccio, Brady Shaw and Bryson Wrobleski to graduation last June.
“I think the boys had fun and we had a much-improved season overall,” said Graustein reflecting on the season. We were competitive (eight of the 11 games were against either Kingswood or Plymouth, who both reached the Final Four). Overall, it was a positive season.”
There are 46 boys out for the program this spring (seven seniors, 11 juniors, 12 sophomores and 16 freshmen) up from 35 last year.
Graustein is carrying 22 boys on the varsity squad.
Members of this year’s varsity team include seniors Tanner Bennett, Aiden Costello, Evan Fisette, Griffin McAuliffe, Isaiah Mojica, Sean Morgan and Colin Sheldon; juniors Finn Bradley, Jackson Burke, Sean Carrier, Jacob Infinger, Trevor Larsen, Carver Petell, Cooper Santuccio and Kyle Stearns; sophomores Noah Mihelis, Robbie Murphy, Carter Tasker and Micah White; and freshmen Noah Deyak, Cameron Fusco, AJ Guida and Connor Wiggin.
Members of the junior varsity squad are juniors Sawyer Battles, Elijah Littlefield and Mack Mudgett; sophomores Caiden Graves, Braedon Grieb, Ayden King, Nate Lynn, Peter Rogers, Gabe Shaw and Sam Trehinsky; and freshmen Daneal Clifford, Matteo DegliAngeli, Spencer Glackin, Brady Hooper, Patrick Laughland, Cole McAllister, Brady McHenry, Caleb Picanco, Nolan Proulx, Devin Tate, Richie Vargus and Greyson Witchley.
Joining Graustein on the sideline is JV Coach Trent Weston and volunteer newcomer Kobe Lees.
The Eagles (0-3) opened the season with a 12-6 loss at home against Carroll County rival Kingswood (2-1) on April 12.
The hometown flock lost a close 13-10 tilt in Hudson to Alvirne (2-2) on April 15., and then opened vacation week with a 16-5 defeat at Portsmouth (6-0) on Monday.
Kennett returns veteran goalie Stearns, who showed rapid improvement in his sophomore campaign and is one of the more athletic shot blockers in Division II. Sophomores Trasker and Tate are the other net minders on the depth chart.
Playing defense in front of Stearns are Bennett, Costello, Bradley, Mihelis and Guida.
In the midfield, KHS will look to Mojica, Fisette, McAuliffe, Sheldon, Larsen, Carrier, Burke and White to control play and set up the attack.
Playing up top are Murphy, natural scorer, along with Infinger, Petell and freshmen Deyak, Fusco and White.
"Offensively we are doing well, we have scored even when we are man down," Graustein said. "Everyone is working hard and improving with each game."
Kennett is scheduled to host Bow on Friday (4 p.m.), and will have a thinner than normal roster due to April vacation.
