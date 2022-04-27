FRYEBURG — Heading into his third year at the helm of the Fryeburg Academy boys’ tennis team, Coach John Waldie is eager to share his passion for the sport with his Raiders. He was also thrilled to head into a somewhat typical spring training.
COVID-19 restrictions have been dramatically reduced this spring. Masks are now optional. Fryeburg did not have spring sports in 2020 and had to mask up last year and follow strict pandemic protocols.
“With the pandemic hopefully coming to an end,” Waldie said, “Fryeburg is back to playing the private school circuit this year, which is a new experience for the coach and players alike.”
Last year, due to the pandemic, FA was able to play a more regional slate of opponents from within the Western Maine Conference including several strong opponents from the greater Portland area.
There are 12 boys out for the team this spring (up from 11 in 2021). There were no seniors out for the program last year.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Alex Joubert, Ethan Nemeth and Allessandro Poma; juniors Jacob Indeck and Chris Kwon; sophomores Austin Dorner, Brian Lucy, Kevin Lucy, Brian McCarthy and Albert Miller; and freshmen Sergi Ballester Massague and Jordi Gimeno Massot.
Nemeth, a returning letter winner from 2021, has been chosen as this year’s team captain.
Coach Waldie shared his start-of-season player rankings: No. 1 is freshman Sergi Ballester Massague, junior Chris Kwon is at No. 3; No. 3 is senior Allessandro Poma; fellow seniors Alex Joubert and Ethan Nemeth are at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively; junior Jacob Indeck opens at No. 6; and sophomore Brian McCarthy is No. 7 followed by sophomores Austin Dorner, Brian Lucy, Kevin Lucy and Albert Miller and freshman Jordi Gimeno Massot.
“Many new, talented boarding students have made it a challenge for last years' starting seven, as only two (Kwon and Nemeth) have cracked the lineup,” said Waldie. “After having no seniors on the squad last year, this year is a good mix of upper- and lower-classmen.”
Waldie shared his goals for the season.
“I'm hoping to build on last year's successes while making a good showing against the elite private schools in Maine,” he said.
While the Raiders were able to get out on courts on the first day of preseason thanks to an early snowmelt, they’ve had to deal with plenty of April showers.
Fryeburg’s season-opener at home against Kents Hill on April 13 was washed out. No makeup has been set.
FA did get in an exhibition match against rival Lake Region, hosting the Lakers at the Howe Street courts on April 11. Waldie’s troops swept the three singles matches and both of the doubles.
The Raiders took to the court Wednesday, April 27, for a match in Portland, Maine, against the Hyde School. Results were not known as of press time.
