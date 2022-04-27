CONWAY — Lots of new players have come out for the Kennett High girls’ tennis teams this spring, and Coach Duncan Yarworth, who is in his fifth year at the helm, has been pleased with the quick progress the players are making.
Kennett went 6-2 in Division II in 2021 with four matches canceled due to COVID-19 and two planned for the final week of the regular season with Prospect Mountain canceled due to the beginning of post-season play.
Last June, Bishop Brady rallied from a 4-2 deficit to sweep the doubles to post a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Kennett High girls’ tennis team in the Division II quarterfinals at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Eagles, who were narrowly edged 8-6 in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, which were both nail-biters.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with tennis this spring due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division. Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 2 cluster. Kennett along with Bow, Kingswood, Bishop Brady and Pembroke Academy was placed in Region 2. All five schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 1 seed and met Pembroke Academy, the No. 5 seed, which topped No. 4 Kingswood on May 26, 7-2 to reach the Division II quarterfinals against Bishop Brady, the No. 3 seed in the region.
The Eagles lost nine seniors — Lia Anzaldi, Brianna Boynton, Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby, Kameryn Dockham, Ava Jarell, Nicole Lockhart, Amee Petell and Grace Ward — to graduation on June 13.
At the annual sports awards, Yarworth presented the Coach’s Award for girl’s tennis to seniors Kameryn Dockham and Ava Jarell.
There are 19 girls out for the tennis team this spring. Members include senior Sydney Deblois-Hill; juniors Leah Alkalay, Jocelyn Anzaldi, Maddie Bell, McKayla Dockham, Carli Krebs, Ceili Mahoney; sophomores Gracie Baillargeon, Ava Gaudette, Kendall Krieger and Lilla Synnott; and freshmen Haley Davidson, Ava Fox, Brooklyn Grout, Bella King, Mattie Macomber, Cami Newton, Dani Sewell and Avery Whitelaw.
Anzaldi and Baillargeon, the lone returning starters from 2021, have been selected as this year’s team captains.
“They’re our veterans and have done a nice job,” said Yarworth, who is joined on the court by Assistant Coach Michelle Phillips.
Kennett opened the season by facing some of the top teams in Division II, falling 9-0 at Oyster River on April 5; 9-0 at home to Windham on April 12; 8-1 at Coe-Brown Northwood on April 13; and 9-0 at home to Souhegan on April 15. The four opponents were a combined 18-3 on the season as of last Friday.
“We had a tough run right out of the gate,” Yarworth said.
The Eagles rattled off back-to-back 7-2 wins last week. First, the hometown flock topped Berlin (1-2 in Division III) on the road on April 19, and then beat Carroll County rival (2-5) Kingswood 7-2 at home on April 20.
Against Berlin, Kennett won four of the six singles and then swept the three doubles matches. At No. 1, Anzaldi won 8-2; at No. 2, Baillargeon fell 8-6; at No. 3, Dockham won 8-6; at No. 4, Krebs fell 9-8 (9-7 in the tiebreaker); at No. 5, Macomber won 8-0; and at No. 6, King won 8-0.
In doubles, Anzaldi/Baillargeon won 8-5; Dockham/Krebs won 8-2; and Macomber/King won 8-5.
“We played pretty well,” Yarworth said. “I think we’ve been playing a little better every week.”
The Eagles, with a revamped lineup without Baillargeon, took five of the six singles contests and two of the three doubles.
In singles, at No. 1 Amber Dolliner of Kingswood beat Anzaldi 8-2; Dockham beat Macy LeToille 8-4; Krebs beat Peyton Seigars 8-2; Macomber beat Riley Stevens 5-2 (retired); King beat Gianna Borelli 8-5; and Ceili Mahoney won in her debut for the Eagles, beating Megan Ouillette 8-5.
In doubles, Dolliner/LeToille topped Anzaldi/Macomber 8-6; Dockham/Krebs beat Seigars/Peyton Soywers 8-0; and King/Mahoney beat Borelli/Ouillette 8-3.
Yarmouth has been pleased with the development of his squad, especially with two-thirds of the starting lineup having never played a varsity match until earlier this month. Dockham comes to the sport from track and as the younger sister of Kameryn Dockham, who played No. 1 for the Eagles last year, has adjusted well according to Yarworth.
“McKayla is getting better every day,” he said. “She’s played casually in the past, but is a nice addition for us.”
Another “pleasant surprise” has been Krebs, the state cross-country ski champion in both classical and freestyle this win. “Carli is new to tennis, but she’s a good athlete,” said Yarworth said.
Macomber and King, both freshmen, have looked solid in their varsity debuts.
Kennett has no matches scheduled over vacation week. The Eagles are slated to return to action on Monday, May, 2 with a 4 p.m. match on the road at Hollis-Brookline (2-3).
One nice this about this spring compared to last has been the drop in COVID-19 restrictions. Last year, Yarworth and other coaches started each practice with temperature checks of their athletes and then had each one fill out a COVID questionnaire, with everyone having to wear masks and social distance.
“Things are much better this year,” said Yarworth. “It’s nice that the kids don’t have to play we masks on. Masks are optional as of right now.”
The Eagles have talked a little about goals.
“We’ve not set any specific goals,” Yarworth said. “We’re trying to build the program and work on everyone’s tennis game. The hope is we get a little stronger every week with our play. We’ve already come a long way in just four weeks.”
