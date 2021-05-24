CONWAY — The Kennett High softball team is finding its groove at exactly the right time of the season with post-season play just around the corner. The Eagles collected their first victories of the spring last week by sweeping a home-and-home series from Laconia to ride a two-game winning streak into the final week of the regular season.
The Eagles opened the week with a 4-2 win at home on Operation Hat Trick Day on May 17 and followed that up with an 11-5 victory two days later over the Sachems in Laconia. The wins were also the first of Coach Chris Kroski’s career at the helm of the hometown flock.
“The girls played great,” Kroski said. “You see we’re coming together as a team.”
The wins lifted Kennett to 2-5 with six games canceled due to COVID-19.
“It’s been a strange season because of COVID,” said Kroski. “It’s nice that we were able to play this season but, sadly, we lost so many games due to COVID quarantines. If we could have gotten in those six games earlier in the season, it takes a while for a team to gel. No excuses, but I do feel this season would have been different.”
In the first game with the Sachems, Kennett pitcher Izzy Higgins struck out a season-high 11 batters.
“Izzy threw great and we made the plays behind her,” Kroski said.
Caroline Coleman led the hit parade for the Eagles, going 4-4 with a triple and a double while driving in a pair of runs.
KHS scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to break a 2-2 deadlock. A 40-minute rain delay followed, but after the sun returned, Higgins retired all nine Laconia hitters she faced over the final three innings.
“I think we’re finally starting to get into a little rhythm,” Kroski said, explaining the defensive lineup was taking shape with Ashley Glaze at first base; Caroline Coleman at second; Shyanne Glencross at third base; Marissa Caputo at shortstop and Allie Hussey catching, while the speedy outfield featured Hope Elias in center, Georgia Coleman in right and Emily Kenny in left.
Before the game, Peter Ames, the winningest coach in Kennett sports history, threw out the ceremonial first pitch as part of Operation Hat Trick.
Ames has a resume like no other coach at Kennett High. He coached varsity softball for 33 years, compiling a record of 456-222, while winning four state championships. He coached boy’s varsity basketball from 1980-93, leading the Eagles to the state finals in 1990 and winning 141 games.
Ames also coached varsity girl’s basketball from 1996-2011, winning the state championship in 2010 and winning 175 games in 15 seasons. He was the assistant cross-country ski coach in 1994 and ’95, winning two state championships; and coached JV baseball at KHS from 1980-86, going 114-22. The school's gymnasium is named after him.
“I finally got to see a game,” Ames joked as he has not been able to attend games due to COVID restrictions.
The Eagles took care of business in Laconia with Glaze sparking the offense with a two-run homer. Sophomore Catherine Chick started the game on the mound for KHS.
“For never having started a varsity game and not knowing she was going to until two days before, Catherine did a pretty good job,” said Kroski. “She pitched the first inning and a third but got into trouble with some walks. Izzy came in and pitched the rest of the game and threw well.”
Trailing 6-5 in the fifth inning, Kennett plated six runs in the sixth to pull away for the win.
“We swung the bats really well,” Kroski said. “More important than anything, we ran the bases well. I’m a believer in being aggressive and forcing the other teams to make the plays to beat you.”
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with softball this spring due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 3 cluster. Kennett along with Plymouth, Merrimack Valley, Kingswood, and Laconia were placed in Region 2. All our schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and is scheduled to travel to Kingswood (8-5) on Monday to play the Knights, the No. 4 seeds, at 4 p.m. The winner of this game advances to play No. 1 Plymouth (4-3) on Wednesday, June 2, at 4 p.m.
Merrimack Valley (6-3), the No. 2 seed, is slated to host No. 3 Laconia (2-6) also on June 2 at 3 p.m.
The two winning schools will advance to meet in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday, June 5 (4 p.m.), at the site of the remaining highest seed.
“I do love our bracket,” Kroski said. “If we play the way we’re capable, we can beat each of these teams in our bracket.”
He added: “I’m pretty excited for the playoffs. I think we’re going to play well.”
Kennett and Kingswood met twice during the regular season with the Knights winning 15-1 in Conway on May 3, and 5-4 in Wolfeboro on May 8.
Kennett is scheduled to wrap up the regular season this week with a home-and-home series against Prospect Mountain (9-1 in Division III). The series opened in Conway on Monday (results not known as of press time), and is slated to conclude on Wednesday in Alton at 3 p.m.
The Eagles played Prospect Mountain in their season opener on April 27 after one day of practice because they were shut down for 10 days due to the pandemic and the need to quarantine. The Timberwolves beat the hometown flock 4-0.
KHS got hit with an injury on Friday when Caputo fractured a finger.
“We called up Ashley Garside from JV,” Kroski said Monday. “She’s starting at short for us and will for the rest of the season. There's no pressure on her. I told her to relax and make the routine plays.”
