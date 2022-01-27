CONWAY — How often do teams that are held to just two first-quarter points come from behind and win high school basketball games by more than 20 points?
The Kennett High boys’ basketball team was in an offensive funk in the first half of Wednesday’s home game against Plymouth. The Eagles went more than eight minutes without a basket but somehow managed to trail only 11-10 at the half. The final 16 minutes belonged to the hometown flock who celebrated Senior Night in style with the come-from-behind 55-31 victory.
The win came on the heels of another comeback in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Monday when the Eagles rallied from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to top Oyster River 42-40.
The wins lifted the Eagles to 9-8 in Division II and 13-8 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
More importantly, the wins clinch a playoff berth for KHS and keep them in the chase for a possible first-round home playoff game.
As of Thursday, Coach Jack Loynd’s troops sat ninth in the league table, trailing Souhegan (13-1), Pelham (12-1), Lebanon (11-1), ConVal (11-2), Sanborn (13-3), Pembroke (9-4), Bishop Brady (6-5) and Laconia (8-7).
The Eagles are scheduled to wrap up the regular season on the road against Bow (7-8) this Friday (7 p.m.).
It was Senior Night on Wednesday for the hometown flock. Before tipoff, the Eagles recognized seniors Spencer Ballou, Shane Fay, Nick Houghton-LaClair, Grady Livingston, Isaiah Mojica, Spencer Ogren and Ameer Senor for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.
The largest crowd at the Nest in two years didn’t have a lot to cheer about, especially in the first half. The Eagles looked out of sync and never seemed to find any rhythm offensively. Still, the boys played hard and their defensive pressure kept them within striking distance.
KHS took the lead 90 seconds into the game on a floater in the lane by Houghton-LaClair. That was it for points the rest of the quarter. Plymouth led 5-2 heading into the second quarter.
With 5:01 left in the first half, the Eagles tickled the twine for the second time. Junior Alex Clark, who had been sidelined for the previous two weeks, had a monster game in his return. He scored on a running hook shot and gave the Eagles the lead with 3:59 left in the half when he converted a layup. He ended up with 14 points and several rebounds while altering shots on defense.
Plymouth led 11-10 at the break.
Kennett broke the game wide open in the third quarter when it outscored the Bobcats 27-10. The Eagles knocked down six 3-pointers in the period with Houghton-LaClair connecting on four of them while Grady Livingston and Clark also drained treys.
KHS led 37-20 after three frames. Livingston opened the fourth quarter with a deep there to get the lead to 40-20.
With Kennett on its way to victory, the fans began chanting, “Warm up the bus!”
Houghton-LaClair led all scorers with a game-high 16 points. Clark added 14 points followed by Livingston and Jerry Dougherty who had six points each; Isaiah Mojica, five; Daven Bailey, four; and Spencer Ogren and Ameer Senor, two apiece.
Kurtis Cross led Plymouth (3-12) with 10 points, while Jake Crowley added six; Zach Puga, four; Kyle Joyce and Chance Twomey, three; and Tyler Stokowski, two.
With the win, the Eagles also garnered bragging rights with a season sweep of the Bobcats after winning the first encounter 56-52 in Plymouth on Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.