FRYEBURG — Senior Matteo Sbuell scored a first-half hat-trick and the Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team played lockdown defense to open the season with a 5-1 victory over rival Lake Region on the road in Naples, Maine, in the local derby on Friday.
“I was very pleased with how we played,” said Bob Hodgman-Burns, Raiders’ head coach.
Sbuell found the back of the net three times while fellow forward Rafael Ajimura struck for a brace (two goals), both of the spectacular variety.
“Matteo is a sniper, he just has a nose for the net and being in the right place at the right time,” Hodgman-Burns said. “Rafe’s goals were pretty nice. He caught the keeper off his line twice with sweat shots into the far corner from 20 yards out.”
He added: “I joked with him that he’s gotten faster since last year. He’s actually pretty quick now.”
While Jacob Adams, who scored three goals, including the match-winner in a 4-3 overtime clash against the Lakers on opening day in 2021, was triple-teamed, he allowed Sbuell and Ajimura open space to create havoc in the Lake Region penalty area.
Lake Region’s lone goal came from senior striker Jacob Chadbourne after a dropped ball.
“We double-marked him right out of the gate,” said Hodgman-Burns.
Junior Matteo La Porta was solid in his debut at sweeper for the Raiders while senior Will Guthro and junior Ethan St. Pierre played well as fullbacks and Florian Koeppel, a junior, looked at home at sweeper and when he moved up into the midfield.
Sophomore Aidan Clement collected the win in goal for the Raiders. He and fellow sophomore Myles Willimen will both see action between the posts in net for the varsity.
The junior varsity squad won its match 7-1 on Saturday against the Lakers.
Hodgman-Burns has “incredible” numbers out for the program this season with just shy of 50 boys signed up. The Raiders again will field a global team with a strong nucleus of local athletes along with students from Italy and Spain, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, France and Germany.
“We have a good mix,” Hodgman-Burns said. “We have some locals who have played a lot of soccer and they appreciate (the talent from abroad). They know that a rising tide lifts all boats. I think talent-wise, we’re better than last year. (Laughing) I know we have more depth.”
Joining Hodgman-Burns on the coaching sidelines at the helm of the junior varsity team is new Coach Tucker Barnaby, who brings a wealth of experience to the Academy.
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Jacob Adams, Rafael Ajimura, Geri Daui, Patrick Drosa, Will Guthro, James Harrison, Chalie Oliva, Matteo Sbuell and Tazo Tsabria; juniors Tyler Bartick, Boone Douglass, Haedin Fisher, Joey Fusco, Ryan Kenerson, Florian Koeppel, Michael Kratz, Matteo La Porta, Samuel Perez Rodrigo, Ethan St. Pierre; sophomores Russell Carbanaro, Aidan Clement, Ethan Ela, Pato Fernandez, Gabe Grace and Myles Willimen; and freshmen Tucker Barnaby, Jake Everleth and Calin Smith.
This year’s team captains are Adams, Ajimura, Drosa, Guthro and Sbuell are this year’s captains.
Fryeburg lost 12 seniors — Marcos Barrionueva, Graham Blood, Dameon Doe, Lenny Foe-Essissia, Tim Eulenberger, Dana Hamlin, Tim Hutt, Ian Jacobson, Denali Jensen, JoJo Jensen, Roy Mugbe and Liam Patterson — to graduation last May.
In 2021, Fryeburg finished its season with a 7-6-2 record.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principal’s Association went with an open tournament last fall, meaning every school qualified for the playoffs if it wanted to participate.
The 11th-seeded Raiders met No. 6 Medomak Valley (13-2) in the first round of the tournament in Waldoboro, Maine, on Oct. 22. The host Panthers netted the lone goal with 15 minutes to play for the 1-0 win.
“We ran into a 12-win team that was just a little better than we thought,” Hodgman-Burns said following the match. “We had one chance and they had three. It was a good match, a deserved result for (Medomak).”
The Raiders had a busy preseason exhibition schedule, which opened Aug. 19 on the road against Westbrook High School in Westbrook, Maine with a 3-0, followed by a 4-0 win (Sbuell had a hat-trick) over neighbor Kennett High on Aug. 23; and went 3-1 in a four-match play day at South Portland High School on Aug. 27.
“It was a quick but productive preseason,” H-B said. “I think we’re more together as a team than last year. This team loves to sing a lot and have a good time. After the last two years of not having any sort of fun due to the (COVID-19) pandemic, they can sing their hearts out.”
The Raiders will play primarily a 4-3-3 formation with four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards up top.
“We want to press,” HB said. “I want my three guys up top to pressure the ball. We may switch to a 4-4-2 at times and bring Florian in as a central midfielder, but a 4-3-serves us pretty well.”
Fryeburg is scheduled to host York on Tuesday (4 p.m.), and close out the week on Thursday when Gray-New Gloucester comes to town for a 4:15 p.m. start.
York drew 1-1 at Freeport in its opener last Thursday, while Gray opened its season at home last Wednesday by topping Wells 5-2.
