FRYEBURG — Senior Matteo Sbuell scored a first-half hat-trick and the Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team played lockdown defense to open the season with a 5-1 victory over rival Lake Region on the road in Naples, Maine, in the local derby on Friday.

“I was very pleased with how we played,” said Bob Hodgman-Burns, Raiders’ head coach.

