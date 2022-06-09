NAPLES, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy softball team turned the tables on Lake Region at the most important time — the playoffs. The Lakers won both regular-season games between the two rivals, but could not beat the Raiders at home on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class B tournament. FA, the No. 10 seeds, upset No. 7 Lake Region 9-7 in 10 innings in a thriller.
The win gave Coach Mackenzie Buzzell’s troops a measure of revenge after the Lakers (10-8) took the home-and-home series, winning the first contest 5-4 in Naples, Maine on May 11, and the second encounter 1-0 in Fryeburg on May 16.
The Raiders (8-8) will look to keep the upset train rolling on Friday when they travel to No. 2 Gardner (14-2) for a 4 p.m. game. The contest was pushed back a day due to rain.
The winner advances to the regional semifinals and will play either No. 3 Poland (21-1) or No. 6 Medomak Valley (12-5), who will also square off today, weather permitting.
Confidence was very much a part of Tuesday’s game. The Lakers and their fans may have gotten caught up in overconfidence, while the Raiders as underdogs used the confidence they built up which led to their victory. The Raiders put a pinhole in the Laker balloon in the first inning. Jilyan Byrne worked a leadoff walk — it was significant because it started the process of wearing down the Lake Region pitcher, Melissa Mayo, who can be dominant at times, and was the key to the previous Laker victories in the regular season.
Still, in the first inning, Camden Jones and Katy McIntyre ripped shots to left field for base hits and drove in the first run. They have carried the Fryeburg offense all season. With one run in and runners on second and third, Emily Walker delivered a line drive to center field to knock in two more runs. The Raiders scored four in the inning before the hosts ever stepped into the batter’s box.
Abby Ontengco pitched well and with strong defense, the game moved along quickly. Walker and the outfield tandem of Emma Rydman and Byrne made significant plays to stymie Lake Region early on. The Lakers slowly chipped away at the lead and in the fifth inning tied the game at 4-4.
At this point Coach Buzzell made the first of two great coaching moves. In the bottom of the seventh, Buzzell went to the circle to talk to a tiring Ontengco. Coach decided to make a change by bringing in Jones, a senior pitcher with playoff experience to put out the fire. With the winning run just 60 feet down the third-base line, Jones made the play of the game. The Lake Region batter bunted a slow roller down the first baseline. The Laker runner on third raced towards home, but Jones sprinted to the ball, scooped it up and made a quick swipe tag on the batter for the third out that ended the seventh and sent the game into extra innings.
In the playoffs, in extra innings, teams start the frame with their last out from the previous inning on second base.
After two scoreless innings, the game went to the 10th inning, For Fryeburg, fleet-footed Brooke Emery started on second base, and went to third on a ground out. She didn’t stay there very long as the Fryeburg offense came back to life, scoring five runs to take a 9-4 lead.
It should be mentioned that the final Raider run was scored after an alert move by Coach Buzzell. With one out and a Raider runner on third, there was an infield fly. The Raider faithful groaned seeing the pop-up as out No. 2. Buzzell, however, looked at it as an opportunity to add on to the run total. She had the runner tag up and sent her home after the catch. It was an alert move by an alert coach.
The Lakers struck for three runs, but Jones closed the game with help from Walker, who scooped a ball at third and threw across the diamond for the first out; Shelby Purslow followed with a pop-up catch for the second out; and Emery snagged a foul pop out to end the game.
The Raiders move on. The Lakers stay home.
