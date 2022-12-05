FRYEBURG — This season’s Fryeburg Academy boys’ varsity basketball team is a mixture of a variety of different cultures and different experiences on the hardwood. It is full of familiar faces along with some new faces from the boarding population.
The Raiders, who reached the Class A semifinals last year, are scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 season against Greely at home in Wadsworth Arena on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The junior varsity kicks off the evening with the Rangers at 5:30 p.m.
Last winter, Fryeburg took the community on a great tournament journey which culminated with a Final Four appearance at the Portland Expo. FA fell to No. 1 seed Falmouth 70-34 in the Class A South semifinals.
The Raiders lost seniors Bobby Hallam, Roy Mugabe, Liam Quinn, Jaden Victor and Benjamin Vlug to graduation.
One thing Coach Daniel Thomas is excited about is the depth of this year’s team and their athletic ability. This provides a coach with the ability to empty his experience out to his ball club and explore many different styles of play to challenge an opponent to keep up. Although it is early, Coach Thomas was gracious enough to provide us with some names of potential starters on this year’s team.
And here they are: Gunnar Saunders, a junior and an athlete familiar to Fryeburg fans, returns to play the No. 1 or point guard position. Gunnar is a basketball intelligent player who returns with a strong familiarity with Coach Thomas’s systems.
Also returning to this year’s squad and playing the No. 2 guard or off guard is the highly-skilled senior Bryce Richardson.
Coming off a successful football season and capable of playing either guard position or at the No. 3 guard if coach Thomas decides to go to a three-guard offense while turning up the volume on defense is senior Camden Johnson.
Senior Lorenzo Cantera is a dorm student from Italy who is extremely athletic and will play the quick forward who can run the floor, handle the ball and will hopefully score off the break.
Joao Orlando is an experienced senior who will be counted on to run the floor and gel with the others in the half-court set offense.
The starters will change as the season progresses and new challenges present themselves. Baraka Decere and Sean Davis along with Jordan Dutton and Geri Daiu will also see plenty of action.
The team just voted for the captains of the squad, and they will be Saunders, Richardson and Daiu.
The Raiders will get one more tuneup before opening night when stateline neighbors Kennett High come for a 3 p.m. scrimmage on Tuesday.
This team will flirt with the most knowledgeable basketball fans, and charm fans with their energy and execution. All this right here in Fryeburg at the Wadsworth Gymnasium. You can’t beat it for energy and entertainment. Just get there and join us for some fun and quality high school boys’ basketball.
Your seat awaits, just come on down and pick the seat where you want to watch from. The team and the crowd are guaranteed to energize and entertain you. See you at the Wadsworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.