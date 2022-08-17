The Fryeburg Academy varsity field hockey will play its annual alumni game on Saturday at 9 a.m. Interested alumni are invited to come out and play. The match was well attended last year. (COURTESY PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy is scheduled to wrap up the first week of preseason practice in style on Saturday with a pair of alumni matches. The varsity boys’ soccer team and the varsity field hockey team will host the Raiders of yesteryear in friendly contests. The games coincide with Alumni Weekend.
Both matches are slated to start at 9 a.m.
Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns reports strong numbers out for the 2022 soccer season.
“We have 30 right now and will probably top off at around 35 or so,” he said by phone Tuesday.
The Raiders are doing double sessions again this fall and should get in 21 practices before their first Western Maine Conference match. Fryeburg is scheduled to open the season with the local derby against rival Lake Region on Friday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m.
The Raiders have a busy preseason exhibition schedule, which opens this Friday on the road against Westbrook High School in Westbrook, Maine, at 6 p.m., followed by a short trip to New Hampshire to pay neighbor Kennett High on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m.
The final tuneup to opening day is a four-match play day at South Portland High School, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Coach Dede Frost and the field hockey Raiders are scheduled to travel to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, on Monday, Aug. 22, for an exhibition game at 10 a.m. with the Capers.
FA is also slated to host Poland on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.
The Raiders are scheduled to open the fall campaign on Friday, Sept. 2, with a 4 p.m. match at Gray-New Gloucester.
Reunion 2022 kicks off a weekend of festivities this Friday with the Fryeburg Academy Alumni Board Annual Meeting at 5 p.m. in the Bion R. Cram Library. This will be followed by an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center.
On Saturday, the Reunion Brunch and presentation of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the tents on the quad (between Shaffner Hall and the Cram Library).
Class photos on the front steps of the performing arts center will take place between 12:15-2 p.m. with senior alumni and the Class of 1987 on the steps first at 12:15 p.m., followed at 12:25: classes of 1957 and 1992; 12:35 p.m.: classes of 1962 and 1997; 12:45 p.m.: classes of 1967 and 2002; 12:55 p.m.: classes of 1972 and 2007; 1:05 p.m.: classes of 1977 and 2012; and 1:15 p.m.: classes of 1982 and 2017.
Campus tours are slated from 1:15-2 p.m.
An alumni reception with entertainment is planned from 3-5 p.m. at Saco River Brewing.
On Sunday, golf will be offered at the Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell, Maine.
