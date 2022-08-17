Fryeburg Alumni field hockey game

The Fryeburg Academy varsity field hockey will play its annual alumni game on Saturday at 9 a.m. Interested alumni are invited to come out and play. The match was well attended last year. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy is scheduled to wrap up the first week of preseason practice in style on Saturday with a pair of alumni matches. The varsity boys’ soccer team and the varsity field hockey team will host the Raiders of yesteryear in friendly contests. The games coincide with Alumni Weekend.

Both matches are slated to start at 9 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.