By James Anderson
FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team and Oxford Hills treated the small live gathering at Wadsworth Arena and those watching over the internet to an old-fashioned barnburner of a game on Saturday. The contest saw plenty of lead changes, exciting end-to-end action, and left them wanting more. In the end the Class A Vikings left town with a hard-fought 51-50 victory.
Oxford Hills is a good team with two superstars — sophomore Eli Soehrenand freshman Teigan Pelletier — leading the way for the Vikings. Coach Sedge Saunders knew just what to expect, and his Raiders are playing better with each game. He hoped his team would feel the challenge and rise to the occasion, and almost did, but you could see the improvement from the first encounter — a 49-42 loss at home on Feb. 9.
FA lead 15-8 after the first quarter; 28-23 at the break; and trailed 42-41 after three frames.
Big Will Hallam came out with purpose scoring 4 points in the first half. Coach Saunders described his team’s offensive effort as efficient as they worked the ball inside to Will, as well as scoring from the perimeter. Will was high scorer on the afternoon with 11, despite picking up two quick fouls. Armel Maloji pitched in with 10 while playing solid defense on one of Oxford Hills’ Pelletier.
Coach mentioned Kyle Littlefield’s contribution as instrumental to opening up the inside, as Kyle hit three three-pointers to finish with nine points. Eli Mahan had five points; Kyeni Mesembi and Eloi Terribras each added four; Gunnar Saunders, three; ad Roy Mugabe and Bobby Hallam had two apiece.
With just over a minute to play and with Oxford Hills leading by a score of 50-49, the visitors took the air out of the ball and Fryeburg was unable to get a turnover. The Raiders were forced to foul, and Pelletier, who finished with a game-high 22 points, closed the game out from the charity stripe.
Coach Saunders was pleased with his team’s play and hopes for improvement with each game for as long as the season lasts.
(0) comments
