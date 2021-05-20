By James Anderson
FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team is playing its ball of the season and looking like a title contender with the playoffs on the near horizon. Play a solid Gray-New Gloucester squad for the second time in three days on Tuesday, the Raiders pounded their way to a 12-0 five-inning victory over the Patriots.
The win lifted Fryeburg to 7-2, while Gray fell to 8-3.
The Raiders edged the Patriots 6-5 in Fryeburg on Saturday morning behind home runs by Ella Bruno and Morgan Fusco, who left the yard for the fourth time in the last five games.
On Tuesday, Coach Fred Apt’s troops scored early and often, sending 11 players to the plate in the first inning to score six runs and never looked back. Highlights in the first frame included a three-run home run by Katy McIntyre to left-centerfield. With two outs, the Raiders loaded the bases with Courtney Dutton reaching on a hit-by-pitch followed by a two-run single off the bat of Camden Jones, who had two hits in the first inning.
Up 7-0 heading into the fifth inning, the Raiders erupted for five more runs to extend the lead to 12-0. The key hit came from Madison Griffin, who delivered a three-run triple.
Up by more than the 10-run mercy rule, the girls from Fryeburg closed out the game in the fifth inning behind another strong mound effort by pitcher Emilia DeSanctis. She faced just one batter over the minimum, retiring 15 of the 16 hitters who stepped up to the plate. DeSanctis allowed just two hits and had five strikeouts and received some nice defensive help from Jones at shortstop, who went 4-4 with 4 RBI to lead the hit parade.
McIntyre was 2-4 in the contest with two runs scored while driving in three.
According to Assistant Coach Chris Dutton, over the past three games, Fryeburg has racked up 12 extra-base hits, including seven doubles, two triples and three home runs.
Coach Apt is proud of how his team has responded following back-to-back losses against rival Lake Region (7-5 on May 7 and 3-2 on May 10). The Raiders have refocussed and have brought extra energy and spirit to the field since then.
Apt believes this may be one of the deepest offenses to have home-run power in his tenure here at Fryeburg.
“When we are confident and focus on hitting, we can be as dangerous as anyone in our league,” Dutton said. “We just need to keep bringing the confidence and keep working to be better at every at-bat to build that trust and confidence. Defensively we are working hard and have been seeing that pay off, as well.”
Fryeburg is scheduled to host Gray on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
