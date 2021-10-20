FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team will head into the Class B tournament on a three-match winning streak. The Raiders closed the book on the regular-season Tuesday by defeating rival Lake Region 5-2 under the lights in Naples, Maine, to sweep the local derby.
“It was a very spirited derby,” said Bob Hodgman-Burns. “The boys were pretty fired up for this one. We played well.”
FA (7-5-2) won the first meeting between the two sides 4-3 in overtime in Fryeburg on Sept. 18. Tuesday’s match, while just as physical as the first encounter, was never that close. The Lakers (4-10) had no answer for the attacking Raiders, who have proven several players are more than capable of finding the back of the net.
Midfielder Tim Eulenberger, who sustained a knee contusion after being fouled five minutes into the match, put the boys from Fryeburg in front to stay in the 14th minute.
Teammate Jacob Adams, who has owned the Lakers this fall, doubled the lead with his fourth goal in two contests against the hosts.
The Raiders led 2-1 at the break.
(Junior Varsity) Coach Sean (Chase) suggested we switch from a 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 at halftime and that allowed up to take control of the midfield and control play,” said Hodgman-Burns. “Credit to Sean for seeing that.”
FA extended the lead to 3-1 on a goal from senior and captain Denali Jensen.
After the Lakers cut the advantage to 3-2, the Raiders put the match away with goals courtesy of Matteo Sbuell and Mohamed Fayala.
“Man of the match is a tough one,” Hodgman-Burns said. “I would probably give it to Tim, he was pretty solid.”
The Raiders also learned their playoff fate on Wednesday afternoon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principal’s Association is going with an open tournament this fall, meaning every school qualifies for the playoffs if it wants to participate.
As the No. 11 seeds, Fryeburg will travel to No. 6 Medomak Valley (12-2) in Waldoboro, Maine (in Lincoln County, 2 hours and 15 minutes from Fryeburg) on Friday at a time still to be determined.
“We have no common opponents,” Hodgman-Burns said. “I’ve been looking at film on them on YouTube. They won 12 games and when you get to the playoffs, you can’t underestimate anyone.”
He added: “No disrespect to Medomak Valley, but I’d rather play someone who we haven’t seen before. I think the boys are excited about the tournament.”
The Panthers, who started the season 1-2, have won 11 matches in a row.
The winner of Friday’s match advances to play the winner of the contest between No. 3 Gardiner (10-1-3) and No. 14 Wells (2-12) in the next round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.