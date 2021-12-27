FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team found the home own crowd to its liking Tuesday evening at the Wadsworth Arena and Raider Nation was treated to a 40-32 victory over visiting Leavitt.
Sidney Shaw got the faithful hopping early with 14 points in the first half. The Raiders were up 13-7 after one quarter, and lead 21-18 at the break and 28-25 after three frames.
Shaw finished with a new career-high 20 points on the night from the point guard position. When not scoring, she was finding the hot hand in the presence of shooting guard Emily Walker. Walker hit three three pointers from the wing on her way to a total of 16 points.
Any thoughts of coming back in the second half by the Hornets was squashed by the Raiders as they outscored the girls from Turner, Maine, 12-6 in the final stanza.
Leavitt was intent on shutting down talented senior and leading scorer Brooke Emery, but the rest of the team picked up the slack while Emery focused on rebounding and defense. Camden Jones and Emma Rydman pitched in on the offensive end scoring two points, while playing solid defense.
Fryeburg Coach Billie L’Heureux was pleased to see her team play four quarters of hustling basketball.
With the win the Raiders evened their record at 2-2 while the Hornets fell to 1-3.
Fryeburg is scheduled to close out 2021 with a trip to Portland, Maine, to play Waynflete (1-3) on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
The Flyers have dropped three straight including a 35-32 loss at Seacoast Christian (1-1) in South Berwick, Maine, on Monday. Lucy Hart and Sasha Melnick each netted eight points in the loss for “The Flete.”
The Raiders are slated to open 2022 at Gray-New Gloucester (3-1) on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.
The Patriots topped 0-4 Kennebunk 48-32 on the road on Tuesday behind a game-high 15 points from Isabelle Morelli.
