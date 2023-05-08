FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team is finally home after difficult road trips to Wells, York and Morse. The Raiders (3-4) were 0-3 on the road, falling 7-2 to Wells (4-3) on Thursday, losing 8-1 at Morse (5-2) on Friday; and 5-0 to York (6-1) on Saturday.
FA returned home Monday to square off against Freeport. The result was not known as of press time.
Hats off to Coach Mackenzie Buzzell who has seen progress in her team although the Raiders have seen their share of adversity. After a sparkling victory over Greeley to open the season on April 13, the team faced rainouts and April vacation which derailed the momentum.
The team bounced back, however, to defeat Gray (11-1 on April 24) and Yarmouth (6-0 o April 29), while playing a very good York team even at home until the Wildcats hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning of an 8-4 loss on April 28. Just as it appeared the Raiders were on their way on the momentum wave once more along came the brutal road trip.
Through it all the Raider pitcher Abby Ontengco has battled hard, in the circle, according to Buzzell. Ontengco pitched well and also continued to play well on offense scoring one of the two Fryeburg runs against Wells, while Ana Maria Maillett scored the other.
Fryeburg’s defense played errorless ball for the first time this season. Wells scored three runs in the first inning and followed that up with two runs in both the second and third innings while the Raiders managed to score their two runs in the seventh for the 7-2 final.
Carlin Galligan and Ontengco each drove in runs for Fryeburg while Jillian Bryne, Maillett and Ontengco had multiple hits for the Raiders.
Although the Raiders have remained aggressive at the plate putting the ball in play, they are not finding holes as they had in earlier games. At Wells, Fryeburg’s runs were scored on an overthrow by the Warriors’ defense. FA’s baserunners were aggressive on the basepaths which led to the overthrow.
At other times aggressive base running led to unnecessary outs, which according to Buzzell, the team has to clean up in future games.
At Morse, the Shipbuilders pitcher was just plain dominant, said Buzzell. Nonetheless, Byrne drove one offering to the centerfield fence for a double, and Emma Keaton had a single and eventually scored on an overthrow.
At York, the story for Fryeburg was pitching and defense. Ontencgo battled against the powerful Wildcats. Byrne has been coming on with each inning of play. We saw her do the same in basketball as she became a dependable scorer in Kristen Stacy’s offense. Just as she benefited from Stacy’s coaching so too has she begun benefiting from Coach Buzzell’s coaching.
It was a very full week for the Raiders as will this week be with home games on Monday and Wednesday.
The Wednesday game is against arch-rival Lake Region before the girls go back on the road to Naples, Maine, for a rematch with the Lakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.