FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy celebrated the fall sports season last week with its annual fall sports awards. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only the award winners and coaches were able to attend.
“The evening was virtual but the awards were live,” said FA Athletic Director Sue Thurston, who did a phenomenal job of making the most of fall sports season for the Raiders.
Recognized as All-Academic seniors with a 3.2 GPA were: in girls soccer — Ella Baptista, Sharlah Day, Jordan Eastman, Morgan Fusco and Kayrin Johnson; field hockey — Hope Duffy, Lilah Felix and Maggie Powers; mountain biking — Luke Reinbach; football — Eli Mahan; cross-country running — Samantha Carus and Livia DeVries; and boys soccer — Chandler Adams, Kyeni Musembi, Eloi Terricabras and Nico Zakon.
Several Raiders earned their “3 Star status,” meaning they have lettered for the third time as an athlete at Fryeburg Academy. It could be three times in one sport or a combination of sports. Recognized were Alegra Bartlett, Owen Galligan, Bobby Hallam, Ian Jacobson, Kris Lakeman, Armel Maloji, Caleb Micklon, Roy Mugabe, Keyni Musembi, Liam Patterson, Shelby Purslow, Emma Rydman, Liam Quinn, Eliza Thorne and Emily Walker.
Raider Awards were presented to the following student-athletes:
Mt. biking — Padric McGrath.
Field hockey — Maggie Powers.
Football — Eli Mahan and Eddie Thurston.
Girls soccer — Luna Barrionuevo and Kayrin Johnson.
Cross-country running — Arkie Baptista (for the boys) and Samantha Carus (for the girls).
Golf — Sean Davis.
Boys soccer — Will Galligan and Donny Calderwood.
In an abbreviated season due to the coronavirus, few All-Conference accolades were presented this fall, but junior Alanna Nataluk was recognized in cross-country running. She placed third in the State Qualifier on Oct. 28 to advance to the prestigious State Class B Championships.
The championships were canceled due to the virus.
Nataluk was featured by the Portland Press Herald as “five athletes to watch” had the race taken place. As a sophomore, Nataluk was sixth overall in the Class B State Meet, and had posted a season-best 20:33 in a race this fall.
“Nataluk won three races this fall with a 5K best of 20:33 on the season,” the Press Herald stated. “Alanna finished third at the Western Maine Class Class B championship to close out the season. Nataluk was looking to improve on her sixth-place finish from 2019 and will return as one of the individual favorites in 2020.”
Winter sports are up next on the horizon. What will they look like and when will they start? We’ll have to stay tuned.
Thurston shared a release from the Maine Principal’s Association from Nov. 6.
Dec. 7: Level 1: Skills and drills sessions at home, alone or with household members.
Dec. 14: Level 2-3: Practices and competitions (e.g. intra-squad scrimmages) within teams
Jan. 11: Level 4: Competition among teams from the same geographic area
“The start dates of December 7 and January 11 allow for time to pass after holidays when people may be traveling or at gatherings that increase the risk of COVID-19 spread,” the MPA states. “Start dates for Levels 5 and 6 of competition will be determined in January. The January 11 start date for Level 4 competition will also be reviewed in early January based upon the status of the public health situation at that time. This winter sports schedule is similar to that adopted by Vermont and New Hampshire.
“We are pleased to have worked collaboratively with the various stakeholders to provide an opportunity for winter activities to take place in Maine,” said Mike Burnham, executive director of the Maine Principals’ Association. “We understand the importance that these activities are to the health and well-being of our students, their families, and their communities. The alignment with the Community Sport Guidelines gives all groups a chance to work together to provide programs that are meaningful for the young people in our state. These guidelines will also allow for the sport of volleyball to have an indoor season at some point this winter/spring.”
