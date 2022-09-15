Junior quarterback Cohen Carter passes the ball off to senior Haden Fox at the Fryeburg Academy football team's game against Poland on Sept. 3, held at Kennett High School because of construction of Fryeburg's new field. The Raiders are 2-0 after beating Lisbon/St. Dominic last Friday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy football team defeated Lisbon/St. Dominics 24-8 in Week 2 football action last Friday night on the road to improve to 2-0. The Greyhounds were playing their first Friday Night game at Thompson Field after adding lights to their field after last season.
All the emotion seemed to be on Lisbon’s sideline but the Raiders captured the momentum late in the first half with their stingy defense and the play of the great wall —the offensive line. On three different occasions early in the game Lisbon drove into the red zone, and three times the Raiders turned Lisbon away without scoring. Caleb Micklon put Fryeburg in front with a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Gunnar Saunders ran in the two-point conversion.
The Greyhounds got on the scoreboard with a 43-yard TD run by quarterback Jimmy Fitzsimmons and Colby Levasseur tacked on the two-point conversion with a run to tie the game at 8-8.
Micklon scored his second TD of the night when he caught a seven-yard strike from quarterback Carter Cohen. Saunders capped the drive with a successful two-point run, giving FA a 16-8 lead at the half.
In the fourth quarter, Saunders led Fryeburg on a 57-yard game-clinching drive all on runs by him. He went the final five yards for a score with 5:57 to play. He threw a two-point conversion to Micklon to finish the scoring.
Saunders who Coach David Turner called a “special kid” can run it and throw it among his many skills.
Fryeburg’s much-anticipated home opener under the lights on the new turf field has been pushed back a little longer. Friday’s game with Cheverus (1-1) has been moved to Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland, Maine, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.