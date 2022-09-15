09-03-22 FA FB carter handoff fox

Junior quarterback Cohen Carter passes the ball off to senior Haden Fox at the Fryeburg Academy football team's game against Poland on Sept. 3, held at Kennett High School because of construction of Fryeburg's new field. The Raiders are 2-0 after beating Lisbon/St. Dominic last Friday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy football team defeated Lisbon/St. Dominics 24-8 in Week 2 football action last Friday night on the road to improve to 2-0. The Greyhounds were playing their first Friday Night game at Thompson Field after adding lights to their field after last season.

All the emotion seemed to be on Lisbon’s sideline but the Raiders captured the momentum late in the first half with their stingy defense and the play of the great wall —the offensive line. On three different occasions early in the game Lisbon drove into the red zone, and three times the Raiders turned Lisbon away without scoring. Caleb Micklon put Fryeburg in front with a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Gunnar Saunders ran in the two-point conversion.

