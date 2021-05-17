By James Anderson
FRYEBURG — After splitting a doubleheader in Fryeburg on May 7, the Fryeburg Academy and Lake Region softball teams met for the third time in as many days on May 10 in Naples, Maine. The host Lakers edged the Raiders 3-2.
Just as the Raiders flew on the coattails of Emelia DeSanctis early in the season, so are the Lakers cruising on the tales of their top pitcher Melissa Mayo. Mayo had an RBI triple to give the Lakers the early lead, then later Emily Rock found the trees beyond the barrier for a solo home run. All this while keeping the Raiders off the bases. All while giving up only three hits and walking one.
So far this season, the Raiders have been able to unnerve their opponents with their aggressive base running, which Raider Skipper Fred Apt has been very pleased with. In this one, however, Mayo kept the Raiders silent on the paths. DeSanctis had a single for Fryeburg, while Morgan Fusco kept up her hot hitting with an RBI double.
The Raiders and Lakers split the doubleheader in Fryeburg with the hosts taking the opener 5-3, and the guests winning the nightcap 7-5.
Fryeburg (6-2) snapped its two-game losing skid on Saturday with a thrilling 6-5 victory over visiting Gray-New Gloucester (8-2) on Bradley Street.
The Raiders never trailed, scoring twice in the first inning on a two-run home run by Ella Bruno and added a run in both the third and fourth frames to go up 4-0. The Patriots rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning, but the mark of a good team is the ability to answer right back, which the Raiders did with a pair of runs in their half of the sixth, courtesy of a Fusco two-run homer. She and Katie McIntyre each had three hits on the afternoon.
Gray scored three times in the seventh to make things interesting.
Fryeburg outhit the Patriots 11-9, while DeSanctis struck out 12 to get the win on the mound for the hosts.
Fryeburg was on the road Monday, traveling to Lewiston, Maine, for a make-up game with St. Doms. The Raiders are scheduled to travel to Gray on Tuesday (4 p.m.); and host Gray again on Saturday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.