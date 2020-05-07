(Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of the annual Fryeburg Academy Winter Sports Awards)
FRYEBURG — Unable to gather at the Academy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Athletic Director Sue Thurston honored the winter sports athletes over a 10-day period online on the Fryeburg Academy Athletics Facebook page.
Thurston had each of the winter coaches share comments about the award winners for the various sports.
Boys Basketball Coach’s Award — Jack Watson.
Coach Sedge Saunders’ comments: “Jack was part of the basketball program all four of his high school years with the last two being on the varsity. Jack was the epitome of a team player: He worked hard in practice, never complained or badmouthed a teammate and did whatever was asked of him because he always put the team first. Jack improved every year and became a student of the game — he was always ready to perform when given the opportunity. We will miss his professional approach and team-first attitude. Thank you Jack Watson.”
Boys Basketball Coach’s Award: Bobby Hallam.
Coach Saunders: “This was Bobby’s first year on varsity and he made tremendous strides throughout the season. Bobby was another player who brought his best effort to every practice and put the team ahead of himself. Bobby did not hang his head if things didn’t go his way and he showed perseverance and toughness from beginning to end. Because he didn’t dwell on setbacks, he was able to bounce back after a subpar performance and because of his work ethic, he became one of our better rebounders and scorers by the end of the season. Thank you, Bobby Hallam.”
Wrestling Raider Award — Chris Ricks.
Coach Chad Smith's comments: “Chris is receiving this Raider Award for the work and dedication that he put in during the offseason to better himself.”
Wrestling Raider Award — Job Fox.
Coach Smith: “Job is receiving this Raider Award for the leadership and work ethic that he displayed every day throughout the wrestling season.”
Special Olympics Winter Most Improved Award — Alanna Ring.
Coach Wendy Dunham's comments: "This was Alanna's first state competition which presents every new athlete with many challenges. Alanna took everything in stride and with great determination to do her best in each opportunity. Her coaches were impressed by her perseverance and support of her teams in their competitions. Kudos to an excellent first run and we look forward to great things from her in the future.”
Girls Nordic Ski Most Improved — Samantha Carus.
Coach John Weston's comments: “Juniors, in their third year of racing, often take significant steps. The combination of age and experience creates separation from others. Sam Carus made significant progress this year in not just how she trained and practiced but in how she raced as well. She was much more focused and driven. A very unique accident late in the season would have put an end to many seasons, but I was very impressed with Sam’s fight to finish the season. Sam is a good-natured person, that always adds a bright smile to the ski room.”
Girls Nordic Ski MVP — Alanna Nataluk.
Coach Weston: “After graduating several veterans the past few seasons the 2020 Girls Nordic team had many new faces. Though young and relatively new herself, sophomore Alanna Nataluk was expected to be the girls top skier after impressive finishes her freshman year. That proved to be the case as Alanna was FA’s top finisher in every race of the season, but more so improved her standing as one of the top female racers in the entire state. She was All-conference, All-State and qualified for New England Championships as Maine’s seventh overall racer.”
Boys Nordic Ski MVP — Luke Dupuis.
Coach Weston: “Sophomore Luke Dupuis is another individual that came into the season with high expectations coming off very strong results at the end of the previous season. Luke was the boy’s team number one skier all season. Though still young he is very responsible, has a great work ethic and is very coachable. Luke’s most impressive races came at end of the season when he qualified for New England Championships as Maine’s 22nd overall racer.
Boys Most Improved — Elijah Howe.
Coach Weston: “Senior Elijah Howe has been a four-year member of the team and impressively worked to become a consistent top-20 skier in the Western Maine Conference. Elijah was the team's leader and worked hard to promote the team to attract new skiers. Always a free spirit, Elijah brought interesting conversation and a good laugh to every wax session and bus ride, but I was most impressed by how focused he became during races this year.”
Look for Part 3 next week.
