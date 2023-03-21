FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy held its annual winter sports awards last Thursday in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. It was a night to celebrate the accomplishments of the Raiders.
Fryeburg Athletic Director John Gordon served as the master of ceremony for the awards.
Alpine Coach Sam Dyer and Assistant Coach Jeff Juneau presented Coaches Awards to Sam Winterbottom and Hogan Bemis, while Clara Yager and Joshua Wake received the Most Improved Skier Award.
Coach Daniel Thomas presented the MVP Award for boys basketball to Gunnar Saunders, while the Coaches Award went to Camden Johnson.
For indoor track, Coach Trevor Hope presented the Coaches Awards to Zack Emery and Emily Chaine.
Coach John Weston presented the Most Valuable Skier Award for Nordic skiing to Owen Reinbach.
Coach Kristen Stacy presented the MVP Award to Sydney Shaw and the Coaches Award to Carla Pintor Gali.
In ice hockey, Coach Wayne Neiman presented the MVP Award to Caleb Micklon and the Adversity Award to Peyton McMurtray.
In wrestling, Coach Chad Smith presented Gabe McKenney with The Athlete Award and Eliya Deri with The Heart Award.
Seniors who were named to the Western Maine Conference All-Academic Team for attaining a 3.5 GPA or better were David Bellis-Bennett, Elise Leonard, Grace Murley and Sam Winterbottom in alpine skiing; Kacey-Jane Clark, Andrew Irwin and Isaac Twombly-Wiser in Nordic skiing; Owen Galligan, Myles Garland and Caleb Micklon in ice hockey; Gabe McKenney in wrestling; and Ally Southwick in girls basketball.
Several Raiders earned All-Conference recognition based on the finish in conference championships or the vote of the coaches:
Owen Galligan and Caleb Micklon were named All-State for ice hockey.
Hogan Bemis, Holden Edenbach and Chandler Thorne were named Western Maine Conference All-Stars for alpine skiing.
Owen Reinbach was a New England Qualifier in Nordic skiing.
Sydney Shaw and Mina Milosevic were named All-Conference for girls' basketball.
Gunnar Saunders was tabbed for All-Conference for boys basketball.
Jacob Adams was named All-Conference in indoor track.
Joey Fusco was named All-State in wrestling.
Three Star Jackets are awarded to athletes who have earned their third varsity letter. Recipients included seniors Corbin Blake and Elsie Leonard; juniors Emerson Hall and Sydney Shaw; and sophomores Russell Carbanaro, Jagger Helwig and Chandler Thorne.
