FA Winter Sports Awards - Sydney Shaw

Coach Kristen Stacy presented the MVP Award to Sydney Shaw for the Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team at the annual Fryeburg Academy Winter Sports Awards last Thursday night. (LAKYN ELA PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy held its annual winter sports awards last Thursday in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. It was a night to celebrate the accomplishments of the Raiders.

Fryeburg Athletic Director John Gordon served as the master of ceremony for the awards.

