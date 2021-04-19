FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy held its annual winter sports awards on April 12 in a rare outdoor ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a night to celebrate the accomplishments of the Raiders along with the perseverance of the student-athletes and coaches in pulling off a season.
Fryeburg Athletic Director Sue Thurston served as the master of ceremony for the awards.
Alpine Coach Sam Dyer and Assistant Coach Jeff Juneau presented the Most Valuable Skier awards to Olivia Krug and Will Marshall.
Coach Sedge Saunders, along with assistant coaches Oscar Saunders and Ben Darling presented the Coach’s Award for boys basketball to Will Hallam and Eloi Terricabra.
For indoor track, Coach Kevin McDonald and Assistant Coach Trevor Hope presented the Coach’s Award to Padric McGrath and Livia Devries.
Coach John Weston and Assistant Coach Silas Eastman presented the Raider Award for Nordic skiing to Samantha Carus.
Coach Billie L’Heureux and Assistant Coach Lexi L’Heureux presented Raider Awards to Brooke Emery and Emma Rydman in girl's basketball.
Seniors who were named to the Western Maine Conference All Academic Team for attaining a 3.5 GPA or better were Ella Baptista, Kyleana Carbone, Samantha Carus, Sharlah-Mae Day, Livia DeVries, Marra MacMillan, Eli Mahan, Will Marshall, Kyeni Musembi and Eloi Terricabras.
Several Raiders earned All-Conference recognition based on the finish in conference championships or the vote of the coaches:
Hogan Bemis, Olivia Krug, Eliza Thorne and Will Marshall for alpine skiing.
Luke Dupuis and Alanna Nataluk for Nordic skiing.
Brooke Emery for girls basketball.
Will Galligan and Eddie Thurston for ice hockey.
Armel Maliji and Eli Mahan for boys basketball.
This winter in the Western Maine Conference Nordic Ski Championships, held at Stark’s Hill in Fryeburg, Maine, Alana Nataluk was the individual conference skate (freestyle) ski champion for the girls, while Luke Dupuis was eighth for the boys in the skate race.
In the Western Maine Conference Alpine Ski Championships, Olivia Krug was fifth in slalom and 12th in the GS for the girls, while Will Marshall was fourth in GS and ninth in slalom; and Hogan Bemis was ninth in GS and 10th in slalom.
Each school nominates two senior scholar-athletes each year for the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association to be put into a random drawing for $500 scholarships.
“Although ours were not selected in the draw, I would like to present Eli Mahan and Ella Baptista with their certificates,” said Thurston.
Three Star Jackets are awarded to athletes who have earned their third varsity letter. Recipients include: Kasey-Jane Clark, Sebastian Drosa, Will Hallam, Andrew Irwin, Will Marshall, Brody McGrath and Bryce Richardson.
