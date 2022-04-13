FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy held its annual winter sports awards on March 22 in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. It was a night to celebrate the accomplishments of the Raiders along with the perseverance of the student-athletes and coaches in pulling off a season through COVID-19.
Fryeburg Athletic Director John Gordon served as the master of ceremony for the awards.
Alpine Coach Sam Dyer and Assistant Coach Jeff Juneau presented Coaches Awards to Ian Jacobson, Denali Jensen and Samantha Winterbottom, while Bridget Whelan received the Most Improved Skier Award.
Coach Daniel Thomas presented the MVP Award for boys basketball to Bobby Hallam; the Offensive Player of the Year Award to Will Hallam and the Defensive Player of the Year Award to Jordan Zerner.
For indoor track, Coach Kevin McDonald and Assistant Coach Trevor Hope presented the Coaches Awards to Jacob Adams, Joseph Jensen, Enna Carbone and Padric McGrath.
Coach John Weston presented the Most Valuable Skier Award for Nordic skiing to Alanna Nataluk.
Coach Billie L’Heureux presented the Coaches Awards to Maya Mahan and the Raider Plaque to Adriana Mas Soto in girl's basketball.
In ice hockey, Wayne Neiman presented the MVP Award to Noah Grant and the Coaches Award to Owen Galligan.
In wrestling, Coach Chad Smith presented Job Fox with the Outstanding Wrestler Award and Joey Fusco with the Most Improved Award.
Seniors who were named to the Western Maine Conference All-Academic Team for attaining a 3.5 GPA or better were Ian Jacobson, Denali Jensen, Ethan Nemeth, Aaron Zakon, Leah Charles, Molly Pratt, Kailyn Canfield, Brooke Emery, Camden Jones, Adriana Mas Soto, Kathryn McIntyre, Shelby Purslow, Emma Rydman, Sebastian Drosa, Amanda Howe, Joseph Jensen, Yungyeong Jung, Padric McGrath, Sophia Milo, Bueri Yoon, Alanna Nataluk, Issei Amaya Martirosyan and Yongseok Yoo.
Several Raiders earned All-Conference recognition based on the finish in conference championships or the vote of the coaches:
Owen Galligan was named First-Team, All-State for ice hockey, while Caleb Micklon and Noah Grant received Second-Team, All-State accolades.
Greta Grant was named All-Conference in ice hockey.
Hogan Bemis, Eliza Thorne, Bernat Paragon Tarres and Holden Edenbach were named Western Maine Conference All-Stars for alpine skiing.
Alanna Nataluk received All-State and All-Conference honors for Nordic skiing.
Sydney Shaw was selected to Third-Team, All-State for girls basketball, while Brooke Emery and Emily Walker received All-State Honorable Mention.
Will Hallam was tabbed for Third-Team, All-State for boys basketball.
Jacob Adams was named All-Conference in indoor track.
Three Star Jackets are awarded to athletes who have earned their third varsity letter. Recipients included seniors Juliette Albert, Charles Campbell, Adriana Gil Garces and Ethan Nemeth; juniors Haden Fox, Colton McCarthy, Peyton McMurtray and Samantha Winterbottom; and sophomores Jilyan Byrne, Jordan Dutton, Geta Grant and Maya Mahan.
