FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy put a wrap on another outstanding fall sports season on Nov. 16 with its annual sports night in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. With Athletic Director John Gordon serving as master of ceremonies, the evening featured several athletes being recognized for their accomplishments this autumn. It was another banner season for Raider Nation.

Once again student-athletes talked about their respective seasons, sharing some of their highlights and light moments with teammates. Then it was on to the award winners.

