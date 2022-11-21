Fifteen Fryeburg Academy fall sports athletes received All Conference accolades this fall. Jacob Adams, Rafael Ajumura, Ashleigh Bariteau, Sean Davis, Haden Fox, Owen Galligan, Florian Koeppel, Matteo LaPorta, Ana Maillett, Gabe McKenney, Caleb Micklon, Grace Murley River Pullan, Gunnar Saunders, Matteo Sbuell and Eliza Thorne were recognized at the annual fall sports awards ceremony in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. (LAKYN OSGOOD PHOTO)
Thirteen of the 21 new “3 Star” honorees attended the annual fall sports awards ceremony for Fryeburg Academy athletics held in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. (LAKYN OSGOOD PHOTO
Fryeburg Academy Athletic Director John Gordon served as the master of ceremony at the annual fall sports awards ceremony held in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. (LAKYN OSGOOD PHOTO
Twenty student-athletes were recognized as All-Academic seniors with a 3.2 GPA or better the annual fall sports awards ceremony for Fryeburg Academy athletics held in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. (LAKYN OSGOOD PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy put a wrap on another outstanding fall sports season on Nov. 16 with its annual sports night in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. With Athletic Director John Gordon serving as master of ceremonies, the evening featured several athletes being recognized for their accomplishments this autumn. It was another banner season for Raider Nation.
Once again student-athletes talked about their respective seasons, sharing some of their highlights and light moments with teammates. Then it was on to the award winners.
In golf, the Raider Awards went to Ethan Lord, who was honored with Most Improved, while Tom Ontengco got the Coaches Award.
In girls’ cross-country, the Coaches Award went to Isabel Macht, while the Most Improved Award went to Sullivan Olsen.
In mountain biking, the Coach’s Award went to Austin Dorner, while the MVP Award went to Owen Reinbach.
In field hockey, Grace Murley and Eliza Thorne received Coaches Awards.
In girls’ soccer, the Most Improved Player Award went to Sally Baptista, while the Raider Award went to Ginger Priestman.
In boys’ soccer, the Raiders Awards went to Jacob Adams and Will Guthro.
In football, the Raider Awards went to River Pullan and Gabe McKenney.
Recognized as All-Academic seniors with a 3.2 GPA were: in field hockey — Lily Amazeen, Alegra Bartlett, Grace Murley, Abigail Paulding, Eliza Thorne and Sam Winterbottom; in football — Myles Garland, Gabe McKenney (also named a Campbell Conference All-Academic) and Caleb Micklon; in cross-country — Kacey Clark, Andy Irwin, Chris Kwon and Isaac Twombly-Wisrer; in soccer — Ashleigh Bariteau, Patrick Drosa, Ally Southwick and Mia Zimmel; and in golf — Daniel Day, Ainsley Foster and Tom Ontengco.
Many Raiders were honored with All-Conference selections.
In girls’ soccer, Ana Maillett and Ashleigh Bariteau, Second-Team.
In football, Haden Fox, Owen Galligan and Caleb Micklon were named Campbell Conference, Second-Team; and Gabe McKenney, River Pullan and Gunnar Saunders were tabbed for Honorable Mention.
In boys’ soccer, Jacob Adams, Rafael Ajumura, Florian Koeppel were named Second-Team; and Matteo Sbuell and Matteo LaPorta were chosen for Honorable Mention.
In field hockey, Grace Murley and Eliza Thorne were chosen to the First-Team.
In golf, Sean Davis was named All-Conference.
Some Raiders earned their “3 Star status,” meaning they have lettered for the third time as an athlete at Fryeburg Academy. It could be three times in one sport or a combination of sports. Recognized were seniors Abby Ontengco and Abigail Paulding; juniors Natalie Berry, Emily Chaine, Boone Douglass, Landon Felix, Joey Fusco, Ana Maillett, Asher McKenney, Heather Shackford and Olivia Towne; and sophomores Aidan Clement, Seamus Coleman, Sierra Fox, Brayden Greaney, Quinn Haggerty, Reid Irwin, Michael Malia, Phoebe Sartory, Rayna Wales and Bridget Whelan.
