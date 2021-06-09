FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team scored early and often to open the Class B South playoffs in style at home on Tuesday. The No. 1 seeded Raiders (11-3) were no match for No 16 Yarmouth (1-13), beating the Clippers easily 18-2 in a game halted after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Raiders rode a strong pitching performance by junior Camden Jones, who scattered three hits while striking out eight. Jones also helped her own cause at the plate with a pair of hits and drove in a run.
Fryeburg gave the hometown fans plenty to cheer about as Coach Fred Apt’s troops struck for five runs in the first inning and added five in more in the second frame to jump out to a 10-0 lead.
The Raiders only had nine hits on the hazy, hot and humid afternoon, but also cashed in on a slew of walks and four Yarmouth errors. Brooke Emery had a stat line few batters have ever had. She was 0-0 with four walks and four runs scored.
Up 10-0, the Raiders added four more runs in both the third to lead 14-0. The Clippers got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning when Emma Butsch hit a two-run homer. FA, however tacked on four additional runs in the bottom of the inning to close out the scoring.
Leading the hit parade with Jones were Jenna Dodge, who had a pair of hits and three RBI, while Madison Griffin added two hits, an RBI and scored two runs.
Assistant Coach Chris Dutton said the Raiders were solid defensively, turning two inning-ending double plays courtesy of plays started by Katy McIntyre and Kayrin Johnson.
Next up for Fryeburg is a quarterfinal home game against No. 8 Gardiner (5-2) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
The Tigers hosted and beat No. 9 Lake Region (9-8) 5-2 on Tuesday.
The winner between Fryeburg and Gardiner advance to the semifinals on Saturday and will host the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 4 Lincoln Academy (4-2) and No. 5 Gray-New Gloucester (13-4).
