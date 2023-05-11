FRYEBURG — After being rained out last week at Kennett High in Conway, the Fryeburg Academy track team finally caught a break from the rain and made the most of the opportunity to compete in Poland, Maine, on Friday. The FA boys placed fourth out of six schools, while the girls from Fryeburg were sixth, but there were a host of strong performances.
“We had a fantastic meet,” said Trevor Hope, Raiders’ head coach. “Great weather and great results. We had a lot of PRs, some by huge amounts.”
He added: “Very proud of the team and the effort. Thank you to the parents who came out and supported the team We very much appreciate it.”
For the boys, Poland won the meet with 138 points, followed by Wells, 109; Gray-New Gloucester, 103.5; Fryeburg, 84; St. Doms, 44.5; and North Yarmouth Academy, 32.
For the girls, Gray took team honors with 131.33 points, followed by North Yarmouth, 120.33; Poland, 74; Wells, 71.33; St. Doms, 55; and Fryeburg, 52.
Senior Jacob Adams continued his winning ways in the long jump with his best leap of the season at 21’3.5”.
“A great jump,” Hope said. “That mark currently puts him fifth in the state.”
Teammate Arkie Baptista was second in the long jump, 19’4”.
“One more inch is automatic for states, a great PR though,” said Hope of Baptista’s effort.
Baptista was also third in the high jump at 5’4” (won by Poland’s Hunter Brackett at 5’8”).
Other highlights for the boys included Zack Emery placing second in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.84 (won by Poland’s Nolan Garey in 14.84).
“Zack ran a good race in the 110 hurdles,” said Hope. “The previous time was hand-timed so now we have an official 17:60 which is very close to the automatic state time and well into the preliminary time.”
In the 100-meter dash, Adams set a new PR, finishing third in 11.74 seconds (won by Poland’s Nick Garey in 11.44). Haruki Takagi was seventh, 12.34, followed by fellow Raiders Livine Tavor-Grinberg, ninth, 12.54; and Evan Burns, 37th, 15.64.
“Haruki got seventh and snuck in a PR,” Hope said. “He is getting very close to breaking 12 seconds and making the preliminary state time. Livne and Evan also had good PRs in the 100.”
Takagi also set a PR in the 200 meters where he finished fourth in 24.94 (won by Poland’s Nick Garey in 22.84).
In the 400 meters, Andrew Irwin was eighth in 1:01.44 (won by North Yarmouth’s Leighton Doyle in 56.14), while teammate Jun Watanabe was 16th with a PR of 1:07.54.
“Jun had a huge PR from 1:12 to 1:07,” said Hope. “Jun also ran over 10 seconds faster in his 800 (placed 13th in 2:50.80, won by Gray’s Carter Libby in 2:06.80). Great improvement.”
Sam Johnson set a PR by 10 feet in the discus, placing sixth with a toss of 83’8” (won by Gray’s Phillip Soule, 106’5”), while Jonah Densmore was 10th, 78’5”; Ben Allocco, 14th, 66’3”; and Tristin Nylin, 15th, 64’5”.
Junior Idan Or won the javelin with a throw of 121’4”, followed by Allocco, fourth, 97’3”; Nylin, fifth, 90’10”; and Johnson, 15th, 62’5”.
“A great showing in javelin for our team,” Hope said. “Idan took us by surprise taking first place, less than 4 feet from the state meet preliminary mark. Ben also had a big PR taking fourth place and getting very close to the 100’ mark. Tristin also had a huge PR and is now in the 90s as well.”
In the shot put, won by Trevor Amos of Gray at 39’4”, Allocco was 12th, 26’4.5”; Nylin, 14th, 25’2”; Densmore, 17th, 23’7”; and Johnson, 20th, 22’05”.
The 4X100 relay team of Takagi, Tavor-Grinberg, Or and Adams was second in 46.84 (Poland won in 45.24).
“Our boys ran the fastest we have gone this season which would have gotten 11th at states last year,” Hope said.
The 4X400 team of Irwin, Emery, Luke Staires and Baptista placed third in 4:10.20 (won by Wells in 4:01.8).
For the girls, the Raiders swept the 200 meters with Eliza Thorne winning in 29.14, followed by Enna Carbone, second, 29.44; Isabel Macht, third, 29.74; Cara Sia Yoo, 10th, 32.74; Lily Bryan, 14th, 33.94; Kate Owens, 17th, 35.44; Anne-Brackett Clark, 21st, 36.54; Brianna Evans, 22nd, 38.24; Barbara Stumpf Artero, 23rd, 39.14; Kacey-Jane Clark, 24th, 39.44; Madeline Beckwith, 25th, 44.94; Wasp Harlow, 26th, 46.74; and Aleigha Moore, 27th, 1:00.64.
Thorne set a PR while finishing third in the 100 meters in 14.04 (won by Sarah Moore of NYA in 12.84), while Hazel Lewis was 16th with a PR of 15.94.
Macht won the 400 meters in 1:05.64, followed by Carbone, seventh, 1:16.14; Owens, eighth, 1:20.14; Anne-Brackett Clark, ninth, 1:21.44; and Artero, 12th, 1:30.66.
In the 800 meters, Kacey-Jane Clark set a PR by 20 seconds while placing seventh in 3:20.8 (won by Teagan Hludik of Wells in 2:46).
Lily Bryan was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a PR time of 21.84 (Grace Bila of NYA won in 19.04).
Macht set a PR in the high jump at 4’6” to finish third (won by Moore of NYA at 5’6”).
Lewis set a PR in the javelin with a throw of 57’11” to finish eighth (won by Cass MacCarthy of NYA at 92’3”).
Fryeburg is scheduled to travel to Wells, Maine, on Friday (3:30 p.m.) for a meet with Poland, Yarmouth, Traip Academy, Old Orchard Beach and the host Warriors.
