FRYEBURG — After being rained out last week at Kennett High in Conway, the Fryeburg Academy track team finally caught a break from the rain and made the most of the opportunity to compete in Poland, Maine, on Friday. The FA boys placed fourth out of six schools, while the girls from Fryeburg were sixth, but there were a host of strong performances.

“We had a fantastic meet,” said Trevor Hope, Raiders’ head coach. “Great weather and great results. We had a lot of PRs, some by huge amounts.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.