FRYEBURG — Senior Night or a senior’s last home game is a game many never thought would get here, and now realize it’s here all too soon. For the Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team last Wednesday was Senior Night with the Freeport Falcons in town for the regular-season finale in the Wadsworth Arena.
Before tip-off, seniors Bobby Hallam, Roy Mugabe, Liam Quinn, Jaden Victor and Benjamin Vlug will be honored for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years. After a ceremony announcing each senior who presented flowers to their most supportive fans, mostly parents and siblings, the Raiders hit the hardwood and took care of business, winning 66-59.
The Raiders (9-9) have been playing inspired ball as of late as the Falcons (9-8) found out first hand. Fryeburg closed the season on a three-game win streak, which earned Daniel Thomas’ troops the No. 5 seed in the Western Maine Class A playoffs.
The Maine Principal’s Association adopted an open tournament format this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the No. 5 seed, the Raiders are scheduled to host the Eagles of Mt. Ararat (2-15) from Topsham, Maine, on Tuesday (6 p.m.).
Against Freeport, FA shook off a slow start. Down by one at halftime, the hosts used a strong second half to keep their win streak intact.
Senior co-captain Liam Quinn scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the complete-game victory. These were season highs for Liam who made his senior game a memorable one.
Another key contributor was "Big" Will Hallam, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the second-half push. Gunnar Saunders scored his 11 points in the second half, and Bryce Richardson scored nine points, most coming in the fourth quarter on the most important possessions. Proving he can perform in the pinches when the game is on the line.
The win earned the Raiders a regular-season split with the Falcons after Freeport won the first encounter, 49-41, on its home court on Dec.17.
Coach Thomas said through e-mail that although the team got off to a bit of a slow start this season that they have come together as a team, behind their co-captains Liam Quinn and Bobby Hallam, and the inspired play of Will Hallam, Gunnar Saunders and Bryce Richardson as the players have gained trust in one another.
Wednesday’s loss dropped Freeport into the No. 6 seed for the tournament. The Falcons are scheduled to host No. 11 Biddeford (3-14) on Tuesday (6 p.m.) in first-round playoff action.
Fryeburg and Mt. Ararat did not meet during the regular season.
The winner of Tuesday’s matchup advances to play No. 4 Gray-New Gloucester (8-10).
Should the Raiders advance, they are more than familiar with the Patriots. The schools split their regular-season meetings with Gray winning 64-49 at home on Jan. 4, and then the Raiders winning 60-54 in overtime at home on Feb. 5.
