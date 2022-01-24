FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team lost a close one at home 36-35 to Poland in the Wadsworth Arena on Tuesday.
The Knight left town with the win thanks to a late field goal in what had been a back and forth game all night.
The Raiders got off to a slow start only scoring 2 points in the first quarter. Coach Billie L’Heureux said the opening quarter may have been the difference in this contest.
The hosts did come close to a win when Emily Walker hit a three-pointer to put the Raiders up by a point, 35-34.
However, after a timeout, Poland scored on a layup for what proved to be the game-winner. The Raiders had a couple of chances on offense but could not manage to score the basketball.
Fryeburg has been playing shorthanded and Coach L’Heureux is anxious to get her team back to full strength.
On the stat sheet, Sydney Shaw had 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Walker had six points and five steals. Camden Jones was steady in the scoring department, too, with six points.
Fryeburg (3-5) was scheduled to travel to Portland, Maine, to play Waynflete (1-7) on Thursday night. Results were not known as of press time.
The Raiders hosted and beat rival Lake Region (3-8) 49-46 on Saturday. FA gained a measure of revenge after the Lakers won the first contest 40-24 in Naples, Maine, on Jan. 11.
