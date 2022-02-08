FRYEBURG — After an even first quarter with each team racking up five points, the Gray-New Gloucester and Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball teams played an excellent final three quarters with the Patriots walking away from the Wadsworth Arena with a 38-30 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Seniors Brooke Emery, Camden Jones, Adrianna Mas Soto, Katy McIntyre, Shelby Purslow, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker were honored before tipoff for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.
The Raiders (3-11) were out to avenge a 44-30 loss at Gray on Jan. 13, and gave the Patriots (11-5) all they could handle.
The Patriots led 14-13 at the half and 25-23 after the three frames.
Gray pulled away in the fourth by outscoring Fryeburg 13-7. Ali Portas led the Patriots with a game-high 10 points with six coming from a pair of 3-pointers.
Shelby Purslow led Fryeburg with nine points, while Emma Rydman added five points; Katy McIntyre, and Sydney Shaw, four each; Camden Jones, three; Ally Southwick and Brooke Emery, two each; and Emily Walker, one.
FA was on the road on Monday, making the jaunt to Poland, Maine to play the Knights (4-11).
Poland narrowly edged the Raiders 36-35 in Fryeburg on Jan. 18.
Coach Billie L’Heureux’s troops are scheduled to close out the regular season on Wednesday when the Raiders head to Freeport, Maine, to play the Falcons (4-10) in a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Freeport topped Fryeburg 53-33 at Wadsworth Arena on Dec. 17 behind 16 points each from Angel Pillsbury and Mason Baker-Schlendering. Shaw led the Raiders with 15 points in that contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.