Senior Alegra Bartlett winds up to throw the ball into the infield during Fryeburg Academy's game against York on April 28. The Raiders fell 8-4. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team improved to 3-2 on the season with a 6-0 road victory over Yarmouth on Saturday.

After a wonderful season-opening 8-4 victory over the Greeley Rangers on April 12, which caused Coach Mackenzie Buzzell to compliment her team for the way they attacked the ball aggressively at the plate, the Raiders had some time off from their schedule due to typical spring wet weather in Maine, and April vacation, which seems to interrupt the sports calendar every year.

