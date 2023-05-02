FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team improved to 3-2 on the season with a 6-0 road victory over Yarmouth on Saturday.
After a wonderful season-opening 8-4 victory over the Greeley Rangers on April 12, which caused Coach Mackenzie Buzzell to compliment her team for the way they attacked the ball aggressively at the plate, the Raiders had some time off from their schedule due to typical spring wet weather in Maine, and April vacation, which seems to interrupt the sports calendar every year.
Once back on the field against a young Gray New-Gloucester team on April 24, the Raiders parlayed pitching and defense with their aggressive style at the plate in an 11-1 Raider victory.
Fryeburg traveled to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, the next day to face the always solid Capers (2-1). What happened at Cape no one could have predicted. The girls from Fryeburg scored all six of their runs in the first inning in an 8-6 loss. The Raiders chased Cape’s fireballing first-string pitcher early in the game.
You might think advantage Fryeburg, as the No. 2 pitcher could not have broken a pane of glass with any of her pitches. To be polite you might call her pitch a change-up, except that all her pitches were at the same slow speed. The slow pitch was just an effort to put the ball in the strike zone. No one could hit her pitches as it looked like Fryeburg’s timing was thrown off.
Fryeburg hosted the York Wildcats (3-0) on Friday and played well but fell 8-4. York came in as a pre-season favorite with fireballing pitcher McKayla Kortes, who can also swing a potent bat. She is the early season favorite for the Miss Maine Softball Award.
Fryeburg’s bats were lively, but the Wildcats made plays in the field while the Raider defense was porous. The York offense managed to score one unearned run in the first, and although Fryeburg tied the game, the Wildcats scored three runs in the fourth inning to lead 4-1.
It remained that way until the Wildcats used the long ball to break the game open in the seventh. Fryeburg pitcher Abby Ontengco had held the powerful Cats in check by getting ahead of hitters with her inside corner fastball. The umpire seemed to have a low strike zone so that is exactly where Abby went to get her strike three calls. That along with Ana Maria Maillett stealing calls by framing the corners to steal strikes for her pitcher. In the seventh, however, the Cats got back-to-back home runs from Maddie Raymond and Kortes and scored four more runs to put the game away.
First, it was Raymond who cleared the fence in left field and then Kortes also went over the barrier in left field. Ontengco impressively after nibbling down low with her fastball climbed the ladder with high heat forcing infield popups throughout the game. Raider infielders were excellent in settling under and catching some difficult infield flies.
After the Raiders lost a well-played, and well-pitched game to York, less than 24 hours later, they returned to the diamond, traveling to Yarmouth on Saturday and came home with an impressive 6-0 victory. Ontengco continued hitting her spots in the win striking out 14 while scoring three of her team’s six runs.
Alegra Bartlett and Emma Keaten each drove in runs, while Ally Southwick remained hot at the plate turning on pitches to send rockets to the outfield grass.
Coach Buzzell continues to be pleased with the attacking style of the Raiders while focusing on tightening up the defense.
Fryeburg was scheduled to travel to Wells (2-2) on Monday, but the game was postponed until Thursday (3:30 p.m.) due to the field being under water.
It’s a busy week for the Raiders, who are also slated to travel to Morse (4-1) on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.