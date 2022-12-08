FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team promises to be a fun squad to follow this season. The Raiders hold the promise to be capable of stealing your heart with their hard work and hustling style of play. The Wadsworth Gymnasium will be rocking this winter.

The squad played in a jamboree at Kennett High last Saturday and faced three New Hampshire opponents — Berlin, Kingswood and Plymouth. The games were shortened to 20 minutes, each running time. The Raiders outscored their opponents in all three games.

