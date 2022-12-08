FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team promises to be a fun squad to follow this season. The Raiders hold the promise to be capable of stealing your heart with their hard work and hustling style of play. The Wadsworth Gymnasium will be rocking this winter.
The squad played in a jamboree at Kennett High last Saturday and faced three New Hampshire opponents — Berlin, Kingswood and Plymouth. The games were shortened to 20 minutes, each running time. The Raiders outscored their opponents in all three games.
The Raiders have a new leader at the helm of the program with deep ties to FA basketball. Kristen (Hurd) Stacy takes over the reins from Billie L’Heureux. Stacy, a 2007 Fryeburg Academy graduate helped the Raiders to a 17-3 record and just their third-ever Western Maine state semifinal appearance, falling 51-47 to Falmouth.
Stacy went on to play four years of collegiate hoop at the University of Southern Maine.
Stacy was excited about how her team played at Kennett. She said the girls were very composed in their first action this season. The team used a full- and half-court pressure defense along with a very active zone in the half-court.
The Raiders took away passing lanes forcing turnovers with multiple steals. As excited as coach Stacy was about her team's play, she was equally as excited about her team’s eagerness to get back to work in practice on Monday in preparation for the season-opener.
Fryeburg is scheduled to open the 2022-23 regular season in Cumberland, Maine, on Saturday, tipping off against Greely at 1:30 p.m. The junior varsity opens the day’s play at noon against the Rangers.
The Raiders are slated to play their home opener on Tuesday (Dec. 13) when Westbrook comes to town for a 6:30 p.m. contest.
Last winter, Fryeburg went 4-12 in the regular season. The Maine Principal’s Association adopted an open tournament format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the No. 11 seed, the Raiders traveled to Bath, Maine, to play No. 6 Morse (7-10). The Shipbuilders won the contest.
The Raiders also garnered some post-season awards. Point guard Sydney Shaw was selected to Third-Team, All-State, while Brooke Emery and Emily Walker received All-State Honorable Mention.
Also, at the winter sports awards, Coach Billie L’Heureux presented the Coaches Awards to Maya Mahan and the Raider Plaque to Adriana Mas Soto.
FA lost seniors Brooke Emery, Camden Jones, Adrianna Mas Soto, Katy McIntyre, Shelby Purslow, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker to graduation last May.
Members of this year’s team include senior Allison Southwick; juniors Jilyan Byrne, Maya Mahan, Ana Maillett, Mina Milosevic, Carla Printor Gali and Sydney Shaw; sophomores Alysa Grawe, Celia Hernandez Carretero and Gwendolyn McDougall; and freshman Eden True.
Freshman Jordan Trundy is the team manager.
Sarah Sartory is the junior varsity coach.
Members of the JV team include senior Eleonora Mela; juniors Emma Keaten and Isabella Voie-Andersen; sophomores Rosalyn Lounsbury, McDougall and Grace Rydman; and freshmen Sally Baptista, Burke Callen, Aspen Hazelwood, Kate Owens, Sharis Santos and Logan Smith.
Milosevic is described by her coach as a player you will not want to miss. She can score in the low post with her no-miss mid-range jumper, but can also score from distance. This should create match-up challenges for opposing coaches. Milosevic will be looked at to help control the defensive boards sparking the Raider run game.
Shaw will be one of the top scorers this season, along with being a playmaker who understands offensive basketball and is an excellent passer. She is a leader on and off the floor.
Ally Southwick is a senior leader who her coach describes as a player who has “true grit.” She works hard every day making herself a better player while making her teammates better at the same time. It is this work ethic and unselfishness that Coach Stacy sees as this team’s key to success. Coach Hurd wants to install in her team the fact that hard work pays off.
Mahan is another player who will be fun to watch. She has an aggressive style on defense and will break down offenses with her anticipation of passes and ability to steal the ball. Mahan will be an easy player to fall in love with because of her ability to make plays and her relentless hustle from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
Some teams will consider her a pest on defense, but Mahan’s play will unselfishly create opportunities for teammates. She is the type of player you hate to play against, but love to play with.
Byrne is another player you will want to watch. She has a quick shot off the dribble while being able to score off the low block.
Grawe,a sophomore, will run the point on offense. She’s the player you want to have with the ball because of her outstanding ball-handling ability and sense of order.
While considered a fairly young team, the Raiders are taking full advantage of every moment they are on the floor, and should mature quickly. Coach Stacy intends to stress defense this year.
Come out and watch them play and improve. With every opportunity to be on the floor, this team will raise their level of play as the girls gain experience through exposure, and gain confidence through experience and coaching — all the while learning the intricacies of the game of basketball. It promises to be a fun season.
