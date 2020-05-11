(Editor’s note: Kennett High seniors Sylvie Brustin, Santiago Ciro, Liz Cote Eva Drummond, Riley Fletcher, Hannah Frittenburg, Sophie Killeen, Trevor LaRusso, Natalie Shaw and Zach Smith, who all plan to play sports in college, recently took part in a Zoom chat in which they talked about what led to their decisions and they also offer advice to other student-athletes who might aspire to play in college. The Sun will be highlighting these Eagles over the next few weeks.)
Kennett High senior Natalie Shaw plans to study elementary education and continue playing field hockey at Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Mass., in the fall. Natalie led the KHS field hockey team in scoring last fall, finishing eighth overall in Division II with 17 goals. She was also eighth in the state in assists with nine.
Earning All-State Second-Team honors, Natalie was also honored with the prestigious Marsden Award following the season. The Marsden Award "is presented to a senior, a player who demonstrates good sportsmanship and a positive attitude. This athlete is also very coachable, works hard and is a committed member of the team."
• Can you tell us what led you to your college choice?
“I actually wasn’t planning on playing field hockey in college and I didn’t really know where I wanted to go to school until Coach (Cassie) Daley told me to check out Bridgewater State — she said that I would fit in really well there and could definitely play field hockey there too. So, I went and toured over the summer going into senior year and fell in love with the campus and knew that was going to be my home for the next four years.”
• When did you know you wanted to play beyond high school?
“I had no idea I wanted to play beyond high school. I was determined to just focus on college and I didn’t really think of it until Coach Daley and Coach K gave me a little push to at least reach out to the BSU coach and see what she thought about me.”
• What do you think is going to be the big adjustment for you in terms of moving from high school to collegiate athletics?
“The biggest adjustment for me will be making sure I take the time to balance school work and sports, which I don’t think will be too hard for me. Another adjustment will be going from playing on a grass field to the turf. It is a different game. The pace is faster on turf and there are new skills for me to learn and master.”
• Given the current climate with the COVID-19 virus, what are your coaches telling you about college this fall? Will there be soccer and field hockey?
“So far, my coach has not shown any concern or worry that we won’t be playing in the fall, but everything is changing so fast that it is hard to tell what is going to happen.”
• Can you imagine playing without any spectators?
“I think it would be odd playing without spectators but I am hoping that it doesn’t come down to that.”
• If you could have played any other sport at Kennett, what would you have chosen?
“I actually played softball for three years, unfortunately, this year we did not have our season.”
• What advice would you give to other Eagles who may want to play a sport in college?
“I would say if you know you want to play then push yourself and strive for it. I never thought I would move beyond high school with my field hockey career so if you continue to try hard and last minute decide to play — reach out to coaches of schools you may be interested in because if you have a film to show them, that’s all it takes for them to want you!”
• Do you have a favorite moment in your high school sports careers?
“My favorite moment is probably either having an undefeated regular season my junior year or being on the top 10 scoring list junior and senior year.”
• Can any of you envision one day wanting to coach?
“Yes, for sure. I know I get to move on and play in college but field hockey is such a big part of me — I want to share my knowledge with others someday.”
• What are you missing the most during remote learning?
“I am missing that last three months of senior year, the moments of closure and great times that everyone gets to talk about when they move on in life and get older. We are all missing out on that. Also, my softball season. This year I was going to be able to pitch off the mound and I was looking forward to that, my new team and new coach.”
