BERLIN — The Berlin-Gorham hockey team scored goals in all three periods to top longtime rival Kennett High 3-1 in the Division III quarterfinal at Notre Dame Arena before a large enthusiastic crowd in Berlin on Saturday night.
The two-time defending champion Mountaineers had beaten the Eagles 7-1 in both of their two regular-season meetings, but Saturday’s playoff tilt was much closer and had fans for both teams on the edge of their seats.
Members of this year’s Kennett team were senior Colby Olivier; juniors Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson and Sam Seavey; sophomores James Dumas, Killian MacPherson, Zach Moore and Robbie Murphy; and freshmen Danya Clifford, Noah Deyak, Cam Fusco, Spencer Glackin, Sawyer Hussey, Patrick Laughland, Nolan Proulx, Gabe Shaw, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Tanner Smith, Devan Tate, Richie Vargus, Connor Wiggin and Greyson Witchley.
“I was really pleased with the effort,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “We did a lot of good things. We went from opening night (in Berlin on Dec. 15) when we basically got run out of the building to what we accomplished on Saturday night. I think it shows a lot of growth in the team and our program. We were in the hockey game right to the end.”
He added: “Credit to Berlin, they’re a very good hockey team. Mike (Poulin, head coach) and his guys play the sport the right way.”
Berlin-Gorham (18-1) took the lead 4:30 into the opening period. Carter Poulin, a candidate for the Division III Player of the Year, put the Mountaineers in front when he beat KHS goalie Moore to his blocker side, making it 1-0.
“They came at us really hard early on,” said Lane, “but by the second half of the period, we settled down and started to get our legs and play our game.”
The hosts doubled their lead three minutes into the second period, scoring after a flurry in front of the KHS net.
The boys from Conway gave their fans something to cheer about two minutes later when Olivier lit the lamp. Taking a pass from Vargus, he fired a shot through a screen that beat Berlin’s sophomore net minder Kolin Melanson.
“I thought we probably played our best hockey in the last five or six minutes of the second period,” Lane said. “We created a few good chances. Richie Vargus had a point-blank shot that Melanson made a beautiful save on.”
The game was penalty-free until late in the second frame when the Eagles were whistled for a tripping penalty.
“We managed to kill off the penalty but our defense never seemed to get its legs back after that,” said Lane.
The Mountaineers added an insurance goal with six minutes to play when a rebound was tucked home.
“We just ran out of gas,” Lane said. “We executed our game plan pretty close to what we wanted to.”
After the final horn sounded, the two teams brought back the traditional handshake at center ice.
“It was nice to see the handshake — we have so much respect for Berlin,” Lane said. “It was a great high school hockey game. The atmosphere was fantastic. Both teams had a ton of support, which means so much.”
The Eagles will lose Olivier to graduation in June.
“People say, ‘You’re only losing one senior,’ but he’s a really valuable senior,” Lane said. “Colby is such an under-appreciated player outside of our program. I’ve never once questioned his effort. He’s had an incredible four-year career — he’ll be missed.”
Kennett finishes its season (5-13-2).
“The future is bright,” said Lane. “The experience these guys got this year, culminating with two playoff games, was great.
In other Elite Eight action on Saturday, No. 3 Belmont-Gilford (15-4) hosted and beat No. 6 John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro (9-10) 3-1; No. 2 Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield (16-3) hosted and beat No. 7 Kearsarge-Plymouth (8-9-2) 3-2; and No. 4 Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal (13-4-1) hosted and beat No. 5 Pembroke-Campbell (10-8-1) 4-3.
The Division III semifinals are scheduled to be held at Plymouth State University on Wednesday, March 9, with games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Berlin-Gorham meets No. 4 Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal in the opener, while it’s No. 2 Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield vs. No. 3 Belmont-Gilford in the nightcap.
The finals are slated to be held at Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester this Saturday, March 12 at 12:15 p.m.
