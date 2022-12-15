Eagle sophomore Connor Wiggin carries the puck over the blue line (tailed by Mountaineers Evan Hill and Connor Lemoine) during the Kennett High hockey game against Berlin-Gorham at the Ham Arena on Wednesday. The Mountaineers came out on top 2-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Jack Robinson passes toward a teammate at the net past Mountaineer Brady Poulin during the Kennett High hockey game against Berlin-Gorham at the Ham Arena on Wednesday. The teams battled hard, but the Mountaineers came out on top 2-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Eagle junior Robbie Murphy and Mountaineer Landyn Croteau collide in a race for the puck at the Kennett-vs.Berlin-Gorham game Wednesday night. The Mountaineers won, 2-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — If you’re going to beat three-time defending state champs Berlin-Gorham, you’re going to need a little puck luck. Unfortunately, that was in short supply Wednesday night when the Kennett High boys’ hockey team hosted the Mountaineers at Ham Ice Arena. B-G netted a shorthanded goal in the first period and scored another with 93 seconds to play to leave town with a 2-0 win.
Goalie Kolin Melanson, a junior, recorded his second straight shutout to help Berlin improve to 2-0 on the young season. He had 16 saves in the win. The Mountaineers beat Pembroke-Campbell 1-0 at home on Monday in their first contest of the 2022-23 season.
“Melanson is very good,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said, “but we’ve got to put more than 16 shots on goal. We’ve got to find a way to create more scoring opportunities.”
Wednesday was the season opener for Kennett, and a large flock of Eagle supporters turned out for the game. While KHS didn’t light the lamp, fans were treated to an evenly-matched contest.
“There were a lot more penalties called (10 on the night) than you typically see in a Berlin vs. Kennett game,” said Lane. “Each team had too many men on the ice penalties, which is just a sign of it being early in the season. We’ll use this game as a learning tool and look to get better.”
The Mounties carried the play for the bulk of the first period and took the lead for good with 6 minutes left in the frame with a shorthanded goal. Junior forward Cam Pake pounced on a loose puck and beat KHS sophomore netminder Zach Moore, who was rock-solid between the pipes, with a well-placed shot.
“Zach faced a flurry of three shots in a row and came up big for us late in the first period,” Lane said. “I thought defensively, we played pretty well.”
The Eagles had their best period in the second while limiting B-G to just one shot. Seniors James Robinson and Sam Seavey along with sophomore Noah Deyak each drew nice saves from Melanson in the period.
Both teams have power plays that are works in progress. Twice each team had man advantages and did not put a puck on the net.
“The preseason is very short,” Lane said. “You don’t necessarily get to work on things like your power-play breakout. This is something that will only get better with time and practice.”
In the third period, Moore came up with a pair of first-rate saves to keep it a one-goal game. He thwarted breakaway attempts by Jamison Walsh with 8 minutes to play and Michael Cote Jr., with 1:57 left.
Cote got a measure of revenge with 1:33 to remaining when he found the back of the net when he rifled a shot home, making it 2-0.
Both teams are scheduled to return to the ice on Saturday. Kennett (0-1) is slated to travel to Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal (0-1) for a 6:10 p.m. tilt, while Berlin-Gorham (2-0) hosts Hollis Brookline-Derryfield (0-1) at 6 p.m. in Notre Dame Arena.
