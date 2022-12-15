CONWAY — If you’re going to beat three-time defending state champs Berlin-Gorham, you’re going to need a little puck luck. Unfortunately, that was in short supply Wednesday night when the Kennett High boys’ hockey team hosted the Mountaineers at Ham Ice Arena. B-G netted a shorthanded goal in the first period and scored another with 93 seconds to play to leave town with a 2-0 win.

Goalie Kolin Melanson, a junior, recorded his second straight shutout to help Berlin improve to 2-0 on the young season. He had 16 saves in the win. The Mountaineers beat Pembroke-Campbell 1-0 at home on Monday in their first contest of the 2022-23 season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.