Meet the Athletes - Ella Chandler

Ella Chandler loves to compete, whether it’s on the field hockey field, the basketball court or playing lacrosse. A three-sport senior at Kennett High, Ella was co-captain of the undefeated state champion field hockey team this fall while earning All-State, First-Team, honors as one of the top defenders in Division II. Ella also is actively involved in student government at KHS as the current student body president and is the student representative to the Conway School Board.
Age: 18.
Family: Mom is Lori Cashman, dad is Erik Chandler, and grandfather is Gene Chandler — aka “Papa.”
Hometown: “I would say my hometown is the MWV. Pre-k through first grade was in Bartlett, and then second through eighth grade I lived primarily in Madison. Spring of freshmen year I moved right to the middle of North Conway, and currently I live in plain old Conway. I’ve been all over.”
Grade: Senior.
Sports I play at KHS: “Field hockey, basketball and lacrosse.”
How long have you been playing: “Field hockey since fifth grade, basketball since around fourth grade and lacrosse since seventh grade.
Favorite high school sports moment: “Even this sounds silly, it’s a tie between winning the state championship for field hockey this year, and just everyday field hockey practice. The hugs and tears and victory bus ride were unforgettable for sure, but practice with my best friends is what kept me going during this rough school year. My teammates and I worked hard at practice and played hard at games, because the saying ‘play every game like it’s your last’ meant more this year than in previous ones. Schools were shutting down left and right due to COVID-19, and field hockey was the one thing that felt normal to me in the past few months. I am forever thankful to the school board and other higher persons who helped us have a fall sports season, and I’m sure many athletes have similar feelings.”
How has COVID-19 impacted you: “COVID has taken big events away from my senior year, like dances and Friday night lights, but it’s also stolen little things that I didn’t appreciate until they were gone, like being able to see my friends at lunch. As I previously stated, the pandemic has made seeing my friends at practice mean more to me that ever before.”
What’s your goal for the future: “Make a difference that will last long after I’m gone.”
Pre-game rituals: “It depends on the sport and the season. For example: during basketball last year, I had my hair braided the same way before every game, and for field hockey this year, I put a protein powder supplement (that belongs to my friend Kathryn) in my water bottle for the last couple tournament games.”
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her: “Kathryn Hawkes is a prime example of how excelling in school and in sports is an achievable feat. Her work-ethic is insane, and she carries this drive in all parts of her life.”
Favorite food: “Sweet potato, oysters and sushi. Not together, just a three-way tie.”
Favorite movies: “‘Across the Universe,’ ‘Breakfast Club,’ ‘Moneyball’ and ‘Dead Poet’s Society.’”
Favorite television show: “‘The Office.’”
Favorite athlete: “Larry Bird.”
Favorite sports team: “Celtics.”
Favorite subject: “English.”
Advice for future Eagles: “Don’t forget to make time for yourself.”
Future plans: “I’ll be majoring in college in business/entrepreneurship, and I hope to use my learning to either manage or create ethical, sustainable businesses. “
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to me: “This answer definitely changes depending on my interests at the moment. Currently, I’d want to meet Tristan Harris, a computer scientist and founder of the Center for Humane Technology.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.