Bryce Micklon is one of five Fryeburg Academy seniors to play three sports all four years of high school.
“Bryce is a gifted natural athlete with great hands and great speed, stuff you can't coach,” said FA Athletic Director Sue Thurston. “When he plays you always notice him! High school sports have been rough as he blew out his knee as a sophomore in football, missed hockey and returned to be an All Star catcher. He was varsity in all three sports as a freshman. Last year, he would not have been able to play baseball in the spring as the knee (was injured). COVID-19 really hindered this process. He finally was able to have his knee redone in July in Pennsylvania, but once the doctor got in there he decided it needed more than he thought and it would require too many visits back and forth. He was sent to Boston for the repairs. This fall while he awaited a second surgery, he remained in football, on the sidelines as a valuable team member.”
Bryce had successful surgery in Boston in the fall, but was unable to play hockey and baseball as he has been told he will need at least a full year of recovery with rehab, but was a constant at practices with the Ice Cats and is an integral part of the baseball team this spring. He is considered the ultimate teammate by those who play alongside him and as fierce competitor by his opponents.
Residence: Lovell, Maine
Year in School: Senior.
Sports you play: Football, hockey and baseball.
Why did you choose this sport: “Because I like the physicalness of the sport and that it’s a team sport, everyone on the team has an important role for the team’s success.”
What do you enjoy most about this sport: “Being able to compete and the teamwork.”
How has competing in sports changed you as a person (give an example): “I feel that it has taught me respect, to be a hard worker on and off the field and to be a team player and to appreciate the ability to play.”
During this period of COVID-19, what has been the most difficult adjustment (and why): “Not being able to practice or play like we normally would be able to.”
What is your favorite sports memory: “Going to the state championship game for football and for baseball the state and regional championship games. Also, the many friendships along the way that I have made.”
What is your most disappointing sports memory: “When I tore my ACL and Lateral Meniscus.”
How has sports prepared you for your future (be it career path or approach to life): “It has shown me that respect and a hard working attitude will go far in life. Also, that life throws you curves, but it is how you handle that curve that matters the most."
Name a coach who has made a difference in your life and in what way: “I have enjoyed all of my coaches over the years and have learned something from them all.”
What are your future goals: “Looking at going to college for civil engineering.”
Pregame rituals: “I always listen to music before every game and it helps get me in the zone.”
Favorite food: “Cheeseburger.”
Favorite movie: “‘When the Game Stands Tall.’”
Favorite subject: “Math.”
Favorite athlete: “Tom Brady and Zdeno Chara.”
Favorite sports team: “Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox.”
Advice for future Raiders: “To enjoy every second of it and don't take it for granted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.