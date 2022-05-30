CONWAY — Defending state champs Lebanon are in no hurry to give up its Division II boy’s tennis crown. Unfortunately, Kennett High, the No. 7 seed, drew the Red Raiders, the No. 2 seed, in the opening round of this year's tournament last Thursday. The Eagles put up a game effort on the road but fell 7-2.
“It was a very tough opponent given the quality of their No. 1 (Mason Arado) and No. 2 (Nolan Arado),” said Jason Cicero, Eagles’ head coach. “They are brothers and the younger player would be a No. 1 on most other teams.”
Members of this year’s team include seniors Camden Bailey, Jack Cryan and Spencer Ogren; juniors Willem Badger, Grant Barahona and Evan Koroski; sophomores Martin Lockhart, Dax Rivera and Jake Young; and freshmen Daven Bailey, Noah Hembree, Jack Heysler and Austin Roberts.
The Red Raiders (13-1) beat the Eagles (7-7) 8-1 in the lone meeting between the two schools during the regular season in Conway on May 5. In that meeting, Lebanon was missing Mason Arado.
Against Lebanon, in singles, Dax Rivera fell 8-2 to Nolan Arado; Camden Bailey won 9-8 (7-4 in the tiebreaker) over Baden Schifferdeckler; Spencer Ogren fell 8-4 to Will Katz; Willem Badger fell 8-3 to Finn Ericson; Daven Bailey fell 8-1 to Lavi Halwawala and Jack Heysler fell 8-3 to Matthew New.
In doubles, Rivera/Camden Bailey fell 8-0 to Arado/Halwawala; Ogren/Badger fell 8-5 to Deckler/Katz; and Daven Bailey/Heysler fell 8-3 to Ericson/New.
On Thursday, the Raiders won four of the six singles and then swept the doubles to punch their tickets to the semifinals.
In singles, Rivera fell 8-0 to Mason Arado; Camden Bailey fell 8-0 to Nolan Arado; Ogren won 8-5 over Baden Schifferdeckler; Badger won 8-4 over Katz; Daven Bailey fell 8-1 to Ericson; and Heysler fell 8-1 to Lavi Halwawala.
“Spencer and Willem played excellent singles matches and earned hard-fought wins,” Cicero said. “I thought if we could come out of singles 3-3 we had a shot but it wasn’t to be.”
He added: “Daven and Jack (both freshmen) didn’t find their rhythm and couldn’t overcome early deficits. They gained valuable experience this year however and these are the matches they will win in the future.”
In doubles, Rivera/Ogren fell 8-0 to Arado/Arado; Camden Bailey/Badger fell 8-5 to Schifferdeckler/Katz; and Daven Bailey/Heysler fell 8-2 to Kyle Hines/Seth Carl.
“The doubles matches did not go our way either,” said Cicero. “Perhaps once Lebanon sealed the match with the No. 1 doubles win there was a bit of let down on our part but the boys didn’t show it physically. They fought until the last point.”
Last year in the state finals, held at Bedford High School on June 5, Lebanon (10-0) topped Portsmouth (17-1) 7-2 to win the title.
With 14 teams in Division II, the top nine qualified for the playoffs.
Final Division II regular-season standings had Oyster River, 14-0; Lebanon, 12-1; Bow, 11-2; Coe-Brown Northwood, 9-5; Windham, 9-5; ConVal, 7-5; Kennett, 7-6; Portsmouth, 7-7; Goffstown, 6-8; Souhegan, 6-8; St. Thomas, 4-9; Hollis-Brookline, 2-12; Kingswood, 1-13; and Sanborn, 0-13.
No. 8 Portsmouth hosted and beat No. 9 Goffstown 5-4 in a play-in match last Tuesday and advanced to travel to and play No. 1 Oyster River in Durham on Thursday. The Bobcats clipped the Clippers 9-0.
In other quarterfinal action on Thursday, No. 3 Bow hosted and beat No. 6 ConVal 9-0; and No. 4 Coe-Brown hosted No. 5 Windham and fell 5-4.
The semifinals featured Oyster River hosting Windham and Lebanon entertaining Bow on Monday afternoon. Results were not known as of press time.
The finals are slated for this Wednesday, June 1 at Bedford High School at 3 p.m.
Kennett will lose seniors Camden Bailey, Jack Cryan and Spencer Ogren to graduation on Saturday, June 11.
“Overall, I was pleased with their effort in the match and the season overall,” Cicero said. “Coming off of COVID, I wasn’t sure what to expect this season but it was a nice mix of senior experienced leadership, new players with talent and young and eager kids that will pave the way for the future of Kennett tennis.”
He added: “I’d like to thank all of the players and their families for a great season.”
