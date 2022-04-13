FARMINGTON, Maine — Three local skiers — Alanna Nataluk of Fryeburg Academy along with Kennett High’s Carli Krebs and Grace Perley — closed the book on their high school racing seasons when they took part in the Eastern High School Championships held at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington, Maine, March 19-20.
Perley and Krebs suited up for New Hampshire, while Nataluk represented Maine.
According to the New England Nordic Ski Association, the Eastern High School Championships “is the premier event for high school and prep school racers in New England and New York. Competition between states is highly competitive and media is attention is significant. The goal of the EHSC is to provide the highest quality competition for high school-aged athletes. Athletes qualify for the EHS Championships through state qualifying races (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Great Lakes and New York). Up to 24 boys and 24 girls are selected for each state’s teams.”
The skiers opened the championships on March 19 with a 7.5 classical race under absolutely miserable conditions. It was 43 degrees and poured rain throughout.
Vermont’s Hattie Barker won the race in 22:32. She was joined on the podium by Evelyn Walton of Massachusetts, who was second in 22:46, while Maine’s Emma Charles was third in 22:48.
Krebs, a junior at KHS, was the ninth Granite State finisher, placing 41st out of 103 skiers in 26:17.
Nataluk, a senior at FA, was 50th overall and the ninth girl from the Pine Tree State to finish, crossing the line in 26:34.
Perley, a senior at Kennett, was seeded 84th entering the race and went on to top that, finishing 79th in 28:12. She was the 18th New Hampshire skier.
On March 20, under blue skies, the skiers competed in a 1.2K skier-cross sprint race. Walton skied to the win for Mass. in 3:05.22, narrowly edging Vermont’s Barker, who was second in 3:05.94, while Charles was third again in 3:15 and was the top Maine finisher.
Nataluk was 47th in 3:46 and was the eighth skier for Maine to finish.
Krebs was 75th in 4:04, and was the 16th finisher for New Hampshire, while Perley was 83rd in 4:11, and the 20th Granite Stater.
The meet concluded with a 4X2.5K mixed relay.
Vermont-1 (Maggie McGee, Hattie Barker, Luke Rizio and Tzevi Schwartz) won the race by 84 seconds in 41:20. Mass.-2 (Isabella Synnestvedt, Evelyn Walton, Nathan Doughty and Quinn McDermott) was second in 42:44, while Vermont-6 (Virginia Cobb, Rebecca Cunningham, Anders Linseisen and Nico Hochanadel) took third in 42:54.
Nataluk teamed with Annie Bergeron of Holderness, Owen Siff and Zach Ross, both of Messalonskee, on Team Maine-24, which finished 27th in 47:40.
Krebs, who was part of NH-31 with Hannah Bennett of Hopkinton, Gabriel Lloyd of Fall Mountain and Sam Shipman of Lebanon, crossed the line in 28th in 47:46.
Perley, skiing for NH-43 with Anna Illsley of Lebanon, Matthew Clarner of Hopkinton and Gareth Richer of Kearsarge, finished 32nd in 49:12.
The 2023 championships are scheduled to be held in Vermont.
