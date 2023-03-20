Four Kennett High girls skiers (from left seniors Carli Krebs, Leah Alkalay, Jocelyn Anzaldi, and sophomore Piper Lopashanski) competed in the prestigious Meet of Champions hosted by Proctor Academy in Andover on Thursday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Four Kennett High girls skiers (from left seniors Carli Krebs, Leah Alkalay, Jocelyn Anzaldi, and sophomore Piper Lopashanski) competed in the prestigious Meet of Champions hosted by Proctor Academy in Andover on Thursday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kennett High senior Carli Krebs finished third at the prestigious Meet of Champions hosted by Proctor Academy in Andover on Thursday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
ANDOVER — The Kennett High cross-country team was well-represented at the prestigious Meet of Champions with seven Eagles competing in the final New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association race of the high school season hosted by Proctor Academy in Andover on Thursday. The meet brought together 51 athletes, who punched their tickets to the MOC by virtue of top 20 results in either the classical of skate (freestyle) races at their respective state championships earlier in the month.
Skiing for KHS was Leah Alkalay, Jocelyn Anzaldi, Willem Badger, Gabriel Freeman, Carli Krebs, Piper Lopashanski and Kyle Stearns.
“The Kennett Nordic team had big representation at the MOC race (four ladies and three men) and terrific results,” Assistant Coach Peter Donohoe shared on Facebook.
For the girls, Moultonborough’s Adah Chapman skied to the win 17:42. She was joined on the podium by Ava Roth of Hopkinton, who was second in 17:55 and Kennett’s Carli Krebs, who was third in 18:03.
Krebs repeated as state individual champion in both the skate and classical ski races at the Division I Cross-Country Ski State Meet at Great Glen Trails on March 7.
Sophomore Piper Lopashanski was the second Eagle to cross the finish line, placing 15th in 22:52. Right behind her was senior Joce Anzaldi, who was 16th in 22:52.4, while fellow senior Leah Alkalay was 28th in 26:57.
For the boys, there was a tied for first between Gilford’s Aiden Bondaz and Matthew Clamer, who finished in 15:25.2. Henry Stow of Gilford joined them on the podium after placing third less than a second behind in 15:26.6.
Junior Gabriel Freedman was Kennett’s fastest boy, finishing eighth overall in 18:18, followed by seniors Willem Badger, 10th, 18:47; and Kyle Stearns, who, in his first season of racing, was 22nd in 21:42.
At the Division I State Championships, the Kennett boys and girls both finished third in the team event.
Keene took top honors for the girls after winning both the morning classic and afternoon freestyle (skate) races with 764 points. Concord was second in the nine-school meet with 738 points, followed by defending champ Kennett, with 736.
For the boys, Concord won both the classic and the freestyle races to secure the team title with 749 points, followed by Keene, with 739, and Kennett, with 683.
KHS coaches Steve Vosburgh, Scott Lajoie and Donohoe were pleased with how their Eagles competed.
Kennett will lose seniors Leah Alkalay, Jocelyn Anzaldi, Carli Krebs, Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Maura Taylor to graduation for the girls and seniors Willem Badger and Kyle Stearns for the boys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.