ANDOVER — The Kennett High cross-country team was well-represented at the prestigious Meet of Champions with seven Eagles competing in the final New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association race of the high school season hosted by Proctor Academy in Andover on Thursday. The meet brought together 51 athletes, who punched their tickets to the MOC by virtue of top 20 results in either the classical of skate (freestyle) races at their respective state championships earlier in the month.

Skiing for KHS was Leah Alkalay, Jocelyn Anzaldi, Willem Badger, Gabriel Freeman, Carli Krebs, Piper Lopashanski and Kyle Stearns.

