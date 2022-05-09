CONWAY — Fans were treated to an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel when longtime Carroll County rivals Kennett High and Kingswood took to the diamond at Robert Burns Sr. Varsity Baseball Field at Kennett High School on Friday. Hits were hard to come by all afternoon but the visiting Knights left town with a 3-2 win thanks to a run-scoring double by sophomore Caleb Desrochers with one out in the top of the seventh inning.
“It was a great ball game,” said Josh McAllister, head coach of Kennett.
The loss, the fifth in a row, dropped the Eagles to 2-7 on the season in Division II play.
Chip Skelley, in his 42nd season at the helm of the Knights, saw his club improve to 4-5 on the campaign with the win.
The victory gave the Knights bragging rights after sweeping the two-game annual series. Kingswood won the season-opener 2-1 in Wolfeboro on April; 13.
Kennett junior Sam Seavey and Kingswood freshman Hayden Eastman were stingy on the mound all afternoon. Seavey worked five innings of two-hit ball while walking seven and striking out four and allowing two unearned runs.
Eastman tossed a complete-game two-hitters while walking four, striking out seven and allowing two unearned runs.
The Knights threatened early when left-fielder Shaw Swinerton and second baseman Jonathan Hossack opened the game with back-to-back walks and stolen bases. With runners on second and third, Seavey found his groove getting a fly out to right-fielder Brody Nagle and then getting a swinging strikeout and a called third strike to end the inning.
Eastman retired the first five batters he faced including striking out three of those before freshman catcher Devon Jakubec laced a sharp single to center. He stole second and third baseman Jack Robinson followed with a walk, but Eastman got out of the second inning with his fourth strikeout.
Kingswood got on the scoreboard with two unearned runs in the fourth inning. Speedy centerfielder James Yarling walked and stole second to open the inning. Desrochers followed with a walk. Both advanced to second and third on a Tyler Sprince sacrifice bunt on a ground ball fielded by Seavey who threw to second baseman Matt Charrette covering first for the out.
Kingswood’s first baseman Christos Zavas ripped a one-hopper that third baseman Jack Robinson made a nice play on and went home to try to get Yarling at the plate. Yarling was able to cleanly dislodge the ball out of Jakubec’s glove allowing him to score and Desrochers to follow to make it 2-0.
Kennett came right back and tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Seavey drove a double to the deepest part of the field and followed that with a successful steal of third base. After Brady Robitaille walked and stole second with one out, Jakubec hit a sharp ground to shortstop Will Danais, but his throw to first base went wide of Zavas allowing two runs to score.
After Danais singled to open the top of the sixth inning, McAllister went to his bullpen bringing in Robinson to pitch while Seavey slid over third base. Robinson needed seven pitches to get out of the inning, inducing a fly out to left to Robitaille; a popup to shortstop Jacob Brown; and a nice running catch by Robitaille to end the frame.
The Knights scored what proved to be the winning run in the top of the seventh when Hossack, who was hit by a pitch and stole second, scored on a double to the fence in left field by Desrochers.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Nagle looked like he’d found the gap in left-center for extra bases but a sprinting Yarling ran the ball down for the second out.
“James, he’s so good out there,” said McAllister. “Balls you think are going to fall for a hit, he tracks them down.”
Eastman got a popup to Zavas at first to end the game.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Lebanon on Wednesday (4 p.m.) to play the Red Raiders (2-5), and is slated to close out the week with a trip to Whitefield to play White Mountains (8-0 in Division III) on Friday at 4 p.m.
