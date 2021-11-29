CONWAY — The winter sports season officially opened for several teams at Kennett High School on Monday.
Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver, Kennett Middle School Athletic Coordinator Gredel Shaw and KHS Athletic Trainer Colby Locke of Mountain Center Physical Therapy have come up with these 2021-2022 Kennett Winter Sports Guidelines to open the season.
“This is a starting point to begin the winter sports season and will be re-evaluated throughout the season each week,” Weaver said Monday. “These protocols may be rolled back if necessary.”
Masks
“Masks optional for officials and students who are actively participating in practice or games. They are to be worn when entering and leaving the building and on buses at all times.
“Masks are required for coaches, game personnel, media, spectators and anyone else at indoor sporting events at all times.”
Spectators
“Fans will be limited to four family members per athlete, home and away. Additional requests may be directed to the KHS athletics director or KMS athletics coordinator.
“No students at this time at preseason events or regular-season games (exception: siblings).”
Weaver said for the high school, “basketball games will be livestreamed on the athletics department YouTube channel and ice hockey games will be livestreamed on Live Barn.”
He added: “Valley Vision TV broadcast and Facebook page livestreaming for indoor events as well.”
Weaver shared a list of coaches and early preseason activities for the Eagles.
Boys basketball: Varsity practice began on Monday. Junior varsity team tryouts will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, at a time to be determined.
The varsity coach is Jack Loynd.
Girls basketball: Varsity practice began on Monday. Junior varsity team tryouts will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 2:30 p.m.
The varsity coach is Larry Meader.
Unified basketball: Practices begin Monday, Dec. 20.
The coach is Emilie Benjamin. She can be reached at (603) 767-1505 or by emailing e_benjamin@sau9.org. Anyone with questions about the program can contact Coach Benjamin.
Ice hockey: practice began on Monday afternoon at the Ham Arena. Coach is Mike Lane.
Indoor track: Practice began on Monday. The coach is Bernie Livingston.
Alpine skiing: Practices begin Monday, Dec. 6, at the high school after the school day. Dryland training will be held Monday, Wednesday and Thursday until Cranmore Resort opens for the season, at which point training and racing will be held each weekday. Athletes should be prepared to be both inside and outside for the first week of preseason training.
Coach is Laurel Zengilowski. Call her at (603) 986-6644 or email l_zengilowski@sau9.org.
Ski jumping: Practice begins Monday, Dec. 6, at the high school after school. Dryland training will be held Monday-Friday until the snow flies. Athletes should be prepared to be both inside and outside for the first week of preseason training.
Coach is Chip Henry. Phone: (603) 455-9271 or email: chip@linestripe.com.
Nordic skiing: Practice begins Monday, Dec. 6, at the high school. Athletes should bring warm, bright-colored clothing for outdoor practices. Headlamps and reflective tape/clothing are encouraged.
Coach is Steve Vosburgh. Call him at (603) 387-6438 or email stvoz@aol.com.
Sports this week
Wednesday
The varsity boys’ basketball team hosts Fryeburg Academy at 6:30 p.m. for a scrimmage.
Thursday
The varsity boys’ basketball team hosts Profile at 4:30 p.m. for a scrimmage.
The varsity girls’ basketball team travels to Bonny Eagle in Standish, Maine, at 6 p.m. for a scrimmage.
Friday
The varsity boys’ basketball team hosts Littleton at 6 p.m. for a scrimmage.
Saturday
The varsity girls’ basketball team hosts a preseason jamboree beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The varsity boys’ ice hockey team travels to Dover for a jamboree beginning at 5 p.m.
