CONWAY — The dynasty continues.
The Kennett High girls’ alpine team won its fourth consecutive state title and 10th in the last 11 years when the Eagles won both the giant slalom and slalom races at the Division II State Alpine Championship at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Tuesday.
The KHS boys, who were third overall in 2022, finished second to Hanover at Crotched Mountain Ski Area in Bennington on Monday.
Coached Laurel Zengilowski and Ed Bradley were proud of the way the Eagles skied as a team and competed to the best of their abilities on their race hill.
The hometown flock placed four skiers in the top 10 in Tuesday morning’s GS to build a 16-point lead over rival Hanover and then won the slalom by eight points to win the overall championship by 24 points.
Kennett scored 767 points to top Hanover, 743; Souhegan, 694.5; Kingswood, 647; Hollis-Brookline, 588; ConVal, 584.5; Bow, 577.5; Oyster River, 525.5; Windham, 515; Timberlane, 503; Pembroke, 501; Goffstown, 400; Milford, 260; and Merrimack Valley, 193.
Coach Z., who is a firm believer that championships are decided in slalom, was thrilled with how her Eagles skied.
In the morning GS, Kennett stormed out of the gate and never looked back, placing four girls in the top 10 and six in the top 23.
The Eagles team honors with 383 points, followed by Hanover, with 369, and Souhegan was third with 341.5.
KHS senior Ashley Garside successfully repeated as state GS champion. She had the fastest two runs (30.05 and 30.99) to win the race in 1:01.04.
Garside, who was second in the event as a sophomore, was joined on the podium by teammate Myra Johnston, who was second in 1:02.43, and Merrimack Valley’s lone skier Violet Webb, who placed third, in 1:02.59.
Other Kennett skiers were Allie Hussey, who was sixth, 1:03.33; Morgan Carr, 10th, 1:04.52; Elise Vachon, 14th, 1:05.31; and Kylie Jacobs-Carr, 20th, 1:07.15.
In slalom, the girls from Conway saved their best for last skiing away with the title with 382 points. Hanover was second in team slalom with 374 points, while Souehgan skied to third with 353 points.
Garside, who was the slalom runner-up in her sophomore and junior years, made it a true daily double by winning the race on Tuesday. She had the fastest two runs (31.83 and 32.76) to win in 1:04.59.
Garside was joined on the podium by Hanover’s Maggie Higgins, who was second in 1:04.93, and fellow Eagle Hussey, who was third in 1:06.97.
Other Eagles were Johnston, who took fifth in 1:08.60; Jacobs-Carr, 14th, 1:14.46; and Vachon, 16th, 1:15.69; and Carr, who had a hiccup on her second run, 59th, 1:57.76.
For the boys, Hanover won the team title with 780 points, followed by Kennett, 716; Bow, 713; ConVal, 632; Souhegan, 607; Holis-Brookline, 599; Goffstown, 596; Kingswood, 586; Timberlane, 557; Oyster River, 478; Wyndham, 462; and Pembroke, 301.
The Marauders won the morning GS by 30 points, taking that trophy with 391 points, while being joined on the podium by Kennett and Bow, which scored 361 and 352 points, respectively.
Individually, Hanover teammates Ethan Munson and Owen Smith finished first and third, respectively, in 1:06.62 and 1:07.31, and were joined on the podium by Bow’s Patrick Wachsmuth, who was second in 1:07.08.
Kennett, which was without Carter Tasker, who has been its top skier this winter, due to a ski jumping injury, was led by Joey Nichipor, who was eighth in 1:10.13, followed by Bryce Marcoux, ninth, 1:10.40; Sam Treshinsky, 15th, 1:11.57; Jonah Katz, 17th, 1:12.23; Liam Chesley, 18th, 1:12.27; and Bridger Viger, 23rd, 1:14.51.
Hanover was equally impressive in the afternoon slalom placing four skiers in the top six for the win and 389 points. Bow was second with 360, while KHS took third with 355.
Wachsmuth won the race in 1:09.26, while Smith and teammate Nick Reiss were second and third, respectively in 1:10.51 and 1:10.75.
The Eagles were led by Chesley, who was eighth in 1:20.98, followed by Viger, 13th, 1:22.32; Katz, 15th, 1:24.18; and Marcux, 16th, 1:24.64. Stash Doucette and Nate Vachon were disqualified on their second runs.
By virtue of top 10 finishes, Garside, Hussey, Johnston and Jacobs-Carr along with Chesley, Marcoux and Nichipor punched their tickets to represent Kennett at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Feb. 23. The meet brings together the top 10 girls and boys from the divisions for a day of slalom and GS racing.
Kennett loses seniors Shannon Abrams, Morgan Carr, Ashley Garside, Ceili Mahoney, Hannah Marcoux, Casandra Nigro and Elise Vachon for the girls and Jackson Burke and Bridger Viger for the boys to graduation in June, but returns a host of talented skiers to the nest next year.
Zengilowski and the Eagles tipped their skis to the staff a Cranmore.
“The folks at Cranmore are the best in the state,” she said. “The guys in the race department go above and beyond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.