CONWAY — While there hasn’t been much of the white stuff falling in January, the Kennett High girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams were still able to get two more races under their skis last week with a meet Tuesday at the Sandwich Fairgrounds and on Friday in Whitefield. Both squads turned in solid results.
Racing at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, the girls from Conway took team honors in the five-school meet with 382 points to edge Gilford, 379, followed by Plymouth, 372; Moultonborough Academy, 357; and Inter-Lakes, did not have four finishers to post a team score.
The race was won by Catherine Stow of Gilford in 12:07. Her teammate Vanessa Genakos was second overall in 12:40, while Adah Chapman of Moultonborough Academy rounded out the podium in third in 12:53.
Kennett garnered the team victory by placing four skiers in the next four spots. Lia Anzaldi was fourth in 13:03, followed by Carli Krebs, fifth, 13:15; Kathryn Hawkes, sixth, 13:30; and Grace Perley, seventh, 13:43.
Other Kennett racers in the 29-skier field were Jordan Meier, 14th, 15:11; Mara Taylor, 15th, 15:28; Leah Alkalay, 19th, 16:20; and Maya Gove, 21st, 16:31.
For the boys in Sandwich, Gilford took team honors with 386 points, followed by Kennett, 374; Inter-Lakes, 365; Moultonborough Academy and Plymouth, 340 each.
Individually, Kennett sophomore Theo Castonguay won the nearly 5K race in 10:57. He was joined on the podium by Gilford teammates Aiden Bondaz and Mitchell Townsend, who were second and third, respectively, in 11:12 and 11:24.
The second Eagle to finish was Dominick Perry, who was eighth in 12:18. He was followed by teammates Gabriel Freedman, 11th, 12:47; Sam Alakalay, 13th, 13:06; Micah White, 14th, 13:16; and Caleb White, 19th, 13:46.
There were 31 boys in the race.
On Friday, in Whitefield, in 5K skate race hosted by White Mountains Regional, the Kennett girls ran their win streak to a perfect three-for-three by taking team honored to remain undefeated on the winter.
Kearsarge’s Molly Ellison won the race in 15:56, but was joined on the podium by a pair of Eagles — Perley, who was second in 17:40, and Krebs, who took third in 17:58.
Lia Anzaldi was fourth in 18:17, followed by Shannon Derby, fifth 18:19; Hawkes, 10th, 19:37; Dylan Derby, 11th, 20:37; Meier, 15th, 20:49; Alkalay, 16th, 20:54; Taylor, 18th, 21:32; and Gove, 20th, 21:49.
The Kennett boys also scored a team win led by Castonguay, who is defeated thus far this season, winning Friday’s race by more than 80 seconds. He was joined on the podium by Steven Williamson of Kearsarge and Robert Southworth of White Mountains, who were second and third, respectively, in 15:33 and 15:44.
Perry was fifth in 16:04, followed by Alkalay, sixth, 16:06; Freedman, seventh, 16:28.3; and Caleb White, eighth, 16:28.7.
It’s week of practice for Coach Steve Vosburgh’s troops as the Eagles do not have a meet scheduled until February.
