CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team rallied from 16 points down in the second quarter to beat John Stark 64-52 in Weare on Friday night. The win came on the heels of a 68-49 loss at home to Laconia last Tuesday.

The Eagles sit at 2-1 on the season in Division II and are 4-2 overall after going 2-1 at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Tournament in Farmington.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.