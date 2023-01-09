CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team rallied from 16 points down in the second quarter to beat John Stark 64-52 in Weare on Friday night. The win came on the heels of a 68-49 loss at home to Laconia last Tuesday.
The Eagles sit at 2-1 on the season in Division II and are 4-2 overall after going 2-1 at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Tournament in Farmington.
“We got tired,” Coach Jack Loynd said of the Laconia game where the Sachems erased a third-quarter deficit to leave town with the win and improve to 4-0. “Our starters have been logging a lot of minutes. I think we just ran out of gas. We’ve got to develop our guys coming off the bench. We’re getting there.”
He added: “It was a tight game. (Laconia) is a good team. Overall, I was encouraged with our play.”
Ben Dougherty led the Eagles with 25 points, while Dave Bailey added 12; Jayden Jackson, four; Alex Clark and Tyler Walcott, three each; and Bo Noung, two.
Against John Stark, the Patriots (0-4) shot the lights out in the early going, jumping out to a 14-2 lead and led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter. The boys from Conway were able to cut the deficit to 10 points at halftime.
“As the game went on, I think our will to win took over,” said Loynd. “We went on a 22-3 run in the third quarter and created a bunch of turnovers (which led to seven second-half steals along with 13 pass deflections). Another big thing was we were able to get to the (free-throw) line. We were in the bonus 3 minutes into the third quarter and the double bonus later in the quarter.”
Dougherty led the Eagles with 20 points, while Bailey added 14; Jake Infinger, 13; and Evan Koroski, 10 to put four KHS players in double figures.
Loynd credited Koroski “for a great all-around” game and for being the team’s emotional leader. He grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out six assists and had two steals.
“We had one timeout and Evan came into the huddle and just started clapping,” he said. “(Laughing) It was one of those things where I’m not sure I said anything. I looked at him and he had smoke coming out of his ears. He was fired up and fired the rest of the team up. He’s our emotional leader.”
Kennett is scheduled to return to the hardwood on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) when Coe-Brown-Northwood Academy (3-1) comes to the Peter Ames Gymnasium. The Eagles are slated to close out the week with a trip to Durham to play Oyster River (2-3) on Friday (6:45 p.m.).
“I think they are two teams who are pretty comparable to us,” Loynd said. “They may have started the season with a little more varsity experience than us but we’re gaining every day. As long as we can continue to improve every week, I think we’ll be fine. Our conditioning has definitely improved.”
Loynd shared the key to success this week: “We have to win the battle of the boards and take care of the basketball.”
