CONWAY — The Kennett High boys and girls alpine teams owned the slopes at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Friday with both squads posting wins in the slalom and giant slalom races. The KHS boys swept the top three spots in both races, while the girls took two of the three top spots in GS and then swept the slalom podium.
Although it was chilly, the Eagles were red-hot on the competition hill and Coach Laurel Zengilowski and Ed Bradley like the way their troops are rounding into form as the race season reaches its midpoint.
In the morning GS, the Kennett boys scored 392 points to take team honors followed by Kingswood, 372, and Oyster River, 370.
The Eagles placed seven skiers in the top 10 with Carter Tasker collecting the win for the hometown flock by posting the fastest two runs (22.33 and 22.76), finishing in 49.09.
Teammates Joseph Nichipor and Bridger Viger were second and third, respectively, in 45.50 and 46.64
Other Kennett racers were Liam Chesley, sixth, 48.09; Reed Karnopp, seventh, 48.10; Sean Morgan, eighth, 48.47; Brandyn Nault, 10th, 49.76; Ansel Barclay, 11th, 49.91; Jack Calderwood, 12th, 49.95; and Cole McAllister, 15th, 50.84.
For the girls in the giant slalom, Kennett scored 392 points to take team honors followed by Kingswood, 373, and Oyster River, 369.
Sophomore Elizabeth Graustein had the two fastest runs (23.90 and 23.55) to give KHS the win in 47.45.
Teammate Kylie Jacobs-Carr was second in 48.61, while Marina Roy of Kingswood took third in 48.79.
Other Kennett finishers were Morgan Carr, fourth, 48.96; Ellie Nelson, fifth, 49.72; Amy Burton, sixth, 49.92; Katherine Brooks, eighth, 51.23; Cami Newton, 13th, 52.11; Ella Ugino, 15th, 52.96; Ceili Mahoney, 20th, 55.27; Avery Whitelaw, 21st, 59.89; Elise Vachon, 27th, 1:05.76; and Cassie Nigro, 28th, 1:06.45.
In the afternoon slalom, the girls from Conway took six of the top nine spots, including a sweep of the podium. Burton posted two blazing runs (39.30 and 39.45) to win the race by more than 4 seconds in 1:18.75. Vachon was second, 1:23.52, and Nelson third, 1:24.25.
Other Eagles were Jacobs-Carr, fifth, 1:28.16; Brooks, seventh, 1:30.29; Newton, ninth, 1:34.46; Mahoney, 11th, 1:35.31; Ugino, 17th, 1:50.22; and Nigro, 21st, 2:01.87.
Graustein, who didn’t finish her first run, had the second-fastest run (39.93) on her second run, while Whitelaw was 16th after the first run (51.64), but did not complete her second run.
Kennett garnered 393 points to take team honors, followed by Kingswood, 373, and Oyster River, 368.
For the girls, with Allie (Hussey) and Ashley (Garside) out, it was nice to see Liza, Kylie and Morgan ski so well to keep our team on top," said Coach Z. "Elise and Ellie nailed their runs throughout the day too. It was a bummer though as Morgan fell in the slalom and tweaked her knee. We hope she gets well quick!"
For the boys, the Eagles took nine of the top 10 spots with Tasker taking individual honors again. He had the fastest first run (37.12) and the second-fastest run on his second bid down the mountain (37.37) to win in 1:14.49.
Morgan and Karnopp completed the podium-sweep, finishing second and third, respectively, in 1:18.27 and 1:21.05.
Oyster River’s Nicolas Coarusso, who didn’t finish his first run of slalom, had the fastest second run (35.85).
Other Kennett finishers were Nichipor, fourth, 1:21.29; Chesley, fifth, 1:23.89; Calderwood, sixth, 1:24.10; Barclay, seventh, 1:24.27; Nault, eighth, 1:25.13; Viger, 10th, 1:27.13; and McAllister, 12th, 1:34.13.
"I thought it was awesome to see how competitive our sophomore boys are and how well they support Reed and Bridger's already solid skiing," said Zengilowski. "Carter and Joey really led things for the team all day. Liam really skied well too and our freshmen boys Jack and Cole laid down some great runs too."
Kennett posted a perfect team score with 394 points to easily top Kingswood, 378, and Oyster River, 362.
The Eagles are scheduled to venture to their home away from home to King Pine Ski Area in East Madison on Friday for a 9:30 a.m. meet hosted by Kingswood.
"We're at King Pine this week in one of our biggest races, in terms of size, of the season, so we'll see how things end up there," said Zengilowski. "We're down to our last two meets of the year, this week at King Pine and then next week at Cranmore. We're gearing up to put the State Meet teams together by Feb. 7."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.