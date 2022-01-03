FARMINGTON — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team put the defense clamps on Coe-Brown Northwood Academy to win the championship at the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington on Thursday. The Eagles thumped the Bears 60-23, to win the title.
“We were relentless on defense,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “Our defensive energy and ball pressure, it was a thing of beauty.”
It was Kennett’s fourth win in Farmington in five days. The girls from Conway swept their half of pool play, disposing of Epping 65-7 on Sunday and topping Inter-Lakes 71-16 on Monday, followed by a hard-fought 58-52 overtime victory against a feisty Concord Christian team on Tuesday.
KHS outscored its opponents 254 to 98 over four games.
Junior Sydnie Chin, who led the Eagles with 21 points (she was 8-12 from the floor) in the championship game, and sophomore Kaley Goodhart were named to the Mike Lee All-Tournament Team.
Fellow sophomore Sam Sidoti received the Betty Vachon Sportsmanship Award.
“The award is in recognition of Vachon’s “40-plus years of unwavering support for Farmington sports,” the Farmington High School website states. “Betty, and her Hall of Fame husband, Bill, attended every game together. And so, in 2015, the Booster Club decided it was time for their names to be together once again and the “Bill and Betty Vachon” Sportsmanship Award was born.”
Lauren White was the last Kennett girl to receive the award in 2012.
In the finals, it was all Kennett.
“The girls came ready to play,” said Meader. “On Coe Brown’s first possession, (the Bears) worked the ball around for 45 seconds without once getting inside the three-point area. I think we frustrated them and that defense led to offense and our being able to get out and run in transition.”
The Eagles jumped out to a 20-4 lead after the opening quarter. The hometown flock grew the advantage to 33-9 before the Bears scored the final five points of the first half.
Kennett put the game away in the third period with Chin outscoring Coe Brown 12-6 in the frame.
“It was the Syd show,” Meader said, laughing. “We saw the Sydnie Chin we had been looking for in the third quarter. We talked at halftime about coming out in the first three or four minutes of the quarter and putting a team away. Well, Sydnie put them away by herself in 50 seconds. She drained a three-pointer, then had a steal and sank a floater in the lane and got a defensive rebound and came down and hit another three. Just like that, we were up 41-14 and it was over.”
He added: “It was great to see Sydnie step up and have a breakout game like that. It was fun to watch.”
KHS led 48-30 heading into the final eight minutes.
Chin, who was named the game’s most outstanding player, led all scorers with 21 points. Goodhart added 12; Hope Elias, seven; Sidoti, six; Catherine Chick, four; Kaylee McLellan, four; Marissa Caputo, three; Lagan Tatarczuk, two; and Lauren Violette, one.
“It was a great week for us,” Meader said. “I think that Concord Christian game we may look back at as a turning point for us. Hopefully, we can use this as a springboard for the rest of the regular season. We have 12 games over the next four weeks, we’ll be busy.”
Kennett finds itself back on the road twice this week. On Monday, the Eagles traveled to Merrimack Valley (4-1). Results were not known as of press time.
Coe-Brown (2-2 in Division II) and Kennett (2-4 in Division II) are also scheduled to meet in regular-season play in Northwood on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., and then the Eagles are slated to host rival Kingswood (0-2) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
