CONWAY — The largest crowd of the season to attend a sporting event at Kennett High this winter was given plenty to cheer about as the boy's basketball team took the lead for good on a Daven Bailey layup with 48 seconds to go to top Bishop Brady 53-50 in the opening round of the Division II playoffs in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The No. 7 seeded Eagles were also able to get a measure of revenge over the No. 10 seeded Green Giants who had won the first matchup between the two teams 75-69 in Conway on Jan. 10.
KHS (11-8) now heads on to the Elite Eight and will travel to No. 2 Pelham (16-2) on Friday at 6 p.m. For the first time in several years, there were no first-round upsets. The top eight seeds are left playing for this year’s championship.
“Our guys love to compete,” Coach Jack Loynd said following the win. “When you play a team like Brady that scored 95 points against ConVal (on Feb. 1), and they scored 75 against us the first time, you know they want to get up and down the floor. I thought we did a nice job of controlling the tempo.”
The Eagles went with a zone defense this time around, and while the Giants are a good shooting team, they had difficulty getting to the hoop. Bishop Brady made 12 of 40 3-point attempts, including two late long-distance ones to help erase a 15-point Kennett lead.
“Everyone played good team defense,” said Loynd. “(Brady) had a hard time and never really got the ball inside.”
The Eagles won the rebounding battle grabbing 11 offensive boards to just six for the visitors. Guard Isaiah Mojica, who was all over the court had a team-high 11 rebounds on the night.
Kennett had a considerable 30-12 points in the paint advantage. KHS also stayed out of foul trouble. The boys from Concord never attempted a free throw.
Brady had the tempo going its way early and jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead when Nate Nelson knocked down his second 3-pointer with 5:11 to play in the opening quarter.
Loynd quickly used a time-out to settle his troops. KHS came out and 10 seconds later cut the lead to 8-5 when Nick Houghton-LaClair drew nothing but nylon on a long 3-pointer from the top, right side of the arch. Houghton-LaClair’s second trey of the quarter from almost the same spot with 3:04 left in the period knotted the game at 10-10 and sent the Bleacher Creatures into a frenzy as he turned and saluted them on his way back down the court.
The Giants led 13-10 after the opening quarter, but the Eagles knew they were in the game.
Kennett opened the second quarter on an 11-0 run (two Ben Dougherty free throws; an Alex Clark 3-pointer; another Houghton-LaClair 3-pointer; and three-ball by Dougherty), to take a 21-13 lead with 5:24 left in the half.
The Eagles held the potent Brady offense to just three points in the period and went to the locker room in front 26-16 at the break.
After Cade Weaver opened the third quarter with a bucket, Kennett’s Evan Koroski marked his return to the court after being sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury by exploiting Brady’s switch from zone to a man-to-man defense by scoring three straight baskets in the lane to grow host’s lead to 32-18.
Kennett’s largest lead of the night came at 38-23 late in the third quarter.
Brady could have packed it in but went on a 24-9 run to tie the game at 47-47.
With under a minute to play, Kennett took a time out and Loynd drew up a play that worked perfectly, leading to Bailey, who looked nothing like a freshman in his first taste of the tournament, scoring with just 48 ticks left to give the Eagles the lead for good.
“He’s at least a junior now,” Loynd said smiling. “He’s not shy for sure, he’s grown up before our eyes.”
The Eagles tacked on four late free throws to get the lead to 53-47 before Ivan Yen, who led all scorers with a game-high 20 points, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the lead in half.
Dougherty led the Eagles with 15 points; Houghton-LaClair added 10; Mojica, nine; Bailey, eight; Koroski, six; and Clark, five.
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Spencer Ballou, Shane Fay, Nick Houghton-LaClair (captain), Grady Livingston (captain), Isaiah Mojica (captain), Spencer Ogren, Ameer Senor; juniors Alex Clark, Ben Dougherty, Jake Infringer and Evan Koroski; and freshman Daven Bailey.
Fourteen of the 20 teams in Division II booked punched their tickets to this year’s plays. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s “Tournament Selection Requirement” states “less than or equal to 70 percent of the schools in a division shall qualify for the tournament in all sports.”
The top two seeds — Souhegan (17-1) and Pelham (16-2) earned first-round byes.
In other first-round action, No. 3 Con-Val (16-3) hosted and beat No. 14 Kingswood (7-12) 71-40; No. 4 Lebanon (16-3) hosted and beat No. 13 Oyster River (7-12) 50-41; No. 5 Pembroke (14-5) hosted and beat No. 12 Milford (8-11) 67-55; No. 6 Sanborn (14-5) hosted and beat No. 11 Bow (8-11) 58-51; and No. 8 Laconia (11-8) hosted and narrowly edged No. 9 Coe-Brown Northwood (9-10) 43-42.
The quarterfinals are slated for Friday at 6 p.m. Kennett will travel to No. 2 Pelham.
“They’re an elite team,” said Loynd. “They’re really long and skilled. At this point, there’s no pressure on us. I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”
Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver shared these quarterfinal details on Wednesday:
1. Quarterfinal ticket prices are $5 for students/senior citizens (65 and over) and $7 for adults. Children under the age of 5 are free.
2. Spectators are limited to four per Kennett coach and players. Fans will check-in upon arrival.
3. Masks are optional, including spectators. 3' of social distancing is expected.
4. Live streaming is available on YouTube at tinyurl.com/sxexkrxk.
5. Masks are still to be worn on the bench by Kennett coaches and players.
In other Elite Eight action, No. 1 Souhegan hosts No. 8 Laconia; No. 4 Lebanon hosts No. 5 Pembroke; and No. 3 ConVal hosts No. 6 Sanborn.
The state semifinals will make their debut at Oyster River in Durham on Tuesday, Feb. 15 with games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled to be held at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.
