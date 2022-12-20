CONWAY — The schedule for the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington is out and the Kennett High girls’ and boys’ basketball teams which put the defense clamps on their opponents and went undefeated to win championships last year, marking the first time both teams won the title in the same year, hope to see history repeat itself.

There are four pools of three teams for the boys. KHS is in Pool C with Derryfield and Franklin.

