CONWAY — The schedule for the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington is out and the Kennett High girls’ and boys’ basketball teams which put the defense clamps on their opponents and went undefeated to win championships last year, marking the first time both teams won the title in the same year, hope to see history repeat itself.
There are four pools of three teams for the boys. KHS is in Pool C with Derryfield and Franklin.
The Eagles are scheduled to tip off the tournament on Dec. 26 against Franklin at 12:15 p.m.
On Dec. 28, the boys are slated to play Derryfield at noon.
Pool A features host Farmington, Lin-Wood and Raymond; Pool B contains Nute, Profile and Somersworth, while Pool D has Belmont, Coe-Brown Northward and Portsmouth Christian in it.
The tournament is structured so the winners of pools A and B meet and C and D square off in the final four on Dec. 29 at 7:30 and 4:30 p.m. respectively.
The championship game is scheduled for Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
For the girls, there are 10 teams in the tournament. Joining KHS is Somersworth, Franklin, Noble, Belmont, Coe-Brown Northwood, Sanborn, Profile, Farmington and a team from Tennessee.
The Kennett girls are slated to begin tourney play on Dec. 26 against Noble at 1:30 p.m. On Dec. 28, at 1:30 p.m., the Eagles will play the winner of the Dec. 27 game between Sanborn and Somersworth.
The winner of that game would play on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. against the winner of the Dec. 27 game between Profile and Farmington.
The title game for the girls is slated for Dec. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
A skills competition, sponsored by New England Furniture is scheduled to be held on Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Northeast Arbor Tech 3-Point Contest at 5 p.m.
Last year, the KHS girls thumped Coe-Brown 60-23 to win the title.
The Eagles thumped the Bears 60-23, to win the title.
“We were relentless on defense,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “Our defensive energy and ball pressure, it was a thing of beauty.”
It was Kennett’s fourth win in Farmington in five days. The girls from Conway swept their half of pool play, disposing of Epping 65-7 on Dec. 26 and topping Inter-Lakes 71-16 on Dec. 27, followed by a hard-fought 58-52 overtime victory against a feisty Concord Christian team on Dec. 28.
KHS outscored its opponents 254 to 98 over four games.
Junior Sydnie Chin, who led the Eagles with 21 points (she was 8-12 from the floor) in the championship game, and sophomore Kaley Goodhart were named to the Mike Lee All-Tournament Team.
Fellow sophomore Sam Sidoti received the Betty Vachon Sportsmanship Award.
“The award is in recognition of Vachon’s “40-plus years of unwavering support for Farmington sports,” the Farmington High School website states. “Betty, and her Hall of Fame husband, Bill, attended every game together. And so, in 2015, the Booster Club decided it was time for their names to be together once again and the “Bill and Betty Vachon” Sportsmanship Award was born.”
Lauren White was the last Kennett girl to receive the award in 2012.
The Kennett boys rallied from a 12-point second-quarter deficit to defeat Concord Christian 55-46.
KHS, which won the tournament in 2019 and saw it canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, went a perfect 4-0 in Farmington last year.
The Eagles handled Derryfield 65-46 on Dec. 26 in the opener; topped Epping 64-34 on Dec. 28; and bounced Portsmouth Christian 59-31 on Dec. 29 to punch their ticket to the championship game with Concord Christian.
Kennett outscored its opponents 243-153 or by an average score of 60-38
Seniors Grady Livingston and Nick Houghton-LaClair were named to the Mike Lee Holiday Bash All-Tournament Team.
Livingston was selected as the most outstanding player in the championship game.
“Grady was on fire,” said Jack Loynd, Eagles’ head coach. “He had 30 points — he did everything — shoot the three (he made six 3-pointers, drive the lane, dish the ball and rebound.”
