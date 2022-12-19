The Kennett High boys’ hockey team is seen listening last Tuesday to Conway School Resource Officer Brandon James talking to them about decisionmaking as well as representing the school and town with pride. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Sophomore Noah Deyak scored his first varsity goals for Kennett High on Saturday night when he lit the lamp twice on the road against Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal at Campion Arena in Lebanon. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The Kennett High boys’ hockey team is seen listening last Tuesday to Conway School Resource Officer Brandon James talking to them about decisionmaking as well as representing the school and town with pride. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Sophomore Noah Deyak scored his first varsity goals for Kennett High on Saturday night when he lit the lamp twice on the road against Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal at Campion Arena in Lebanon. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Freshman Brady Parsons, a forward, received the hard worker helmet for a solid performance in the Kennett High JV hockey team’s debut against Somersworth-Coe-Brown on Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO
LEBANON — After being shut out in the season-opener, the Kennett High boys’ ice hockey team got into an offensive rhythm early against Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal at Campion Arena in Lebanon on Saturday night. The Eagles peppered the host net with 50 shots on goal on their way to a comfortable 4-0 victory.
The win lifted KHS to 1-1 on the young season, while the Raiders fell to 0-2.
The Eagles fell 2-0 to Berlin-Gorham in their season opener in a contest where shots were even at 18 apiece. The three-time defending champion Mountaineers netted a short-handed goal in the first period and tacked on another with 93 seconds to play for the win.
“It was nice to go on the road and play well,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We’d talked about wanting to get more pucks on the net and creating chances. We carried the play for the better part of the night. It was a solid team win.”
He added: “Given all of the distractions caused by (Winter Storm Diaz), including such things as getting kids out of their driveways, it was nice to come home with a win and get to 1-1. I was happy with the result.”
Kennett took the lead for good five minutes into the first period. Patrick Laughland did a nice job of forechecking to create a turnover in the Raiders’ zone. He spun and fired a shot on goal, which was saved, but sophomore Gabe Shaw was on the doorstep to bang home the rebound, putting the boys from Conway in front 1-0.
Midway through the second period, the Eagles doubled their advantage with sophomore Noah Deyak scoring his first varsity goal off a feed from defenseman Robbie Murphy.
“I happy for Noah,” said Lane. “He was sidelined much of last winter (with a back injury), but he’s back and healthy, which is great for him and the team.”
Fellow sophomore Richie Vargus extended the lead to 3-0 seven minutes into the third frame with an unassisted tally.
Deyak closed the scoring with his second of the night two minutes later off a nice breakout pass by Austin Silvia.
Goalie Zach Moore recorded the shutout between the pipes, turning away all 10 shots he faced.
“I thought we got a nice defensive effort from Murphy, the Silvia brothers (Austin and David), Sawyer Hussey and Connor Wiggin,” Lane said. “Zach didn’t see a lot of shots, and that’s a credit to our defense.”
The Kennett junior varsity squad, which is scheduled to play a 13-game schedule, took to the ice for the first time on Sunday afternoon when Division II Somersworth-Coe Brown came to Ham Arena. The Eagles and the Toppers skated to a 1-1 tie.
Nolan Proulx netted the Kennett goal from David Silvia, while freshman Brady Parsons, a forward, received the hard worker helmet for a solid performance.
The JVs were back in action Monday hosting Berlin-Gorham. Results were not known as of press time.
The Kennett varsity is scheduled to travel to Laconia Arena on Wednesday (6:15) to play Belmont-Gilford (3-0) in its final game before the Christmas holiday break.
“They have a couple of dynamic players,” Lane said of the Bulldogs. “We’ll have our hands full, and it will require a total team game against them.”
New this year, Coach Lane is having community members come in and address the team. Chris King (Class of 2012), the career leader in games played (84) for Kennett Hockey, spoke with the Eagles on Dec. 10 “about leadership and successful team building, commitment and being a good teammate.”
Last Tuesday, Conway Police Officer and school resource officer along with being a Kennett High alumni Brandon James spoke to the team “about decision making as well as representing our school and town with pride.”
“We’ve had guest speakers in the past,” Lane said. “Both Chris and Brandon were excellent. Brandon, as the school resource officer, had a really strong message for the team. Certainly, we want the boys to be good hockey players but we want them to be even better people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.