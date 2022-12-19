LEBANON — After being shut out in the season-opener, the Kennett High boys’ ice hockey team got into an offensive rhythm early against Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal at Campion Arena in Lebanon on Saturday night. The Eagles peppered the host net with 50 shots on goal on their way to a comfortable 4-0 victory.

The win lifted KHS to 1-1 on the young season, while the Raiders fell to 0-2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.