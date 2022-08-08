CONWAY — Kennett Hockey in partnership with MWV Youth Hockey Association will hold its fifth annual Mini Camp Aug. 12-14 at the Ham Ice Arena on West Main Street in Conway Village.

The camp will feature three on-ice sessions geared towards age-appropriate skills. It will be run by KHS Head Coach Michael Lane along with assistant coaches Justin Frechette, Mike Deyak and Dan Lucchetti. They guided the high school Eagles to the Division III playoffs last March.

