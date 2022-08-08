CONWAY — Kennett Hockey in partnership with MWV Youth Hockey Association will hold its fifth annual Mini Camp Aug. 12-14 at the Ham Ice Arena on West Main Street in Conway Village.
The camp will feature three on-ice sessions geared towards age-appropriate skills. It will be run by KHS Head Coach Michael Lane along with assistant coaches Justin Frechette, Mike Deyak and Dan Lucchetti. They guided the high school Eagles to the Division III playoffs last March.
“We are very excited to get on the ice with the kids and work on skill development,” Lane said.
KHS is an incredible 200-84-10 in Lane's first 15 seasons as head coach, and that now includes winning five state championships, making nine finals appearances and 11 Frozen Four appearances over that span.
Lane said the camp will be broken up into two groups. Group one will be last year mites, squirts and peewees (8U, 10U and 12U). Group 2 will be bantam age (14U) and high school ages athletes.
“You’ll play for whichever group you’ll be on next year,” Lane said. To participate in Group 1 or 2 your child must have been registered in USA Hockey last season (that ID number is still valid).
Lane said the schedule will be: Aug. 12 — mites, squirts and peewees from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; bantams and high schoolers from 7:40-8:40 p.m.
Aug. 13 — mites, squirts and peewees from 8-9 a.m.; bantams and high schoolers from 9:10-10:10 a.m; mites, squirts and peewees from 1:40-2:40 p.m.; and bantams and high schoolers from 2:50-3:50 p.m.
Aug. 14 — mites, squirts and peewees from 8-9 a.m; and bantams and high schoolers from 9:10-10:10 a.m.
The cost of the camp is $100 per player. Players will receive plenty of instruction. There will also be a goalie session for aspiring net minders.
“The camp has gone well since its inception,” Lane said. “We missed it in 2020 due to COVID-19 but returned with good numbers last year. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun again this year.”
