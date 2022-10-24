Junior Aida Wheat takes a shot to score the Eagles' lone goal of the night at the Kennett girls soccer game against Souhegan on Oct. 21. The Eagles fell to the Sabers 2-1 in their senior night match. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Ashley Garside takes a shot off a corner kick at the Kennett girls soccer game against Souhegan on Oct. 21. The Eagles fell to the Sabers 2-1 in their senior night match. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Erase the records, the second season starts Tuesday. It’s playoff time and the Kennett High girls’ soccer team is in the dance.
The Eagles (6-10) earned the 11th and final playoff spot. They are scheduled to travel to Northwood on Tuesday (3 p.m.) to play No. 6 Coe-Brown Northwood Academy (10-6).
The Bears beat Kennett 4-1 in the lone regular-season meeting between the teams on Oct. 6 in Northwood.
Coe-Brown scored two early first-half goals and rode that momentum to victory. The girls from Conway had their chances with Bryne Fayle having one of her shots saved that went off the post and was cleared to safety. Aida Wheat was denied a pair of opportunities, too.
Kennett’s goal came from senior captain Ashley Garside. The center-back unleashed a 30-yard rocket that flew into the corner of the net.
“I was hoping Coe-Brown could be that signature win against a southern team,” Coach Ron Krieger said after that contest, but is looking forward to making the trek to Northwood again.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Shannon Abrams, Joce Anzaldi, Marissa Caputo, Bryn Fayle, Ashley Garside, Carli Krebs, Sophie Odell and Elise Vachon; juniors Kayla Erwin, Kendall Krieger, Hannah Norris Parsons, Alisha Smart, Lilla Synnott, Aida Wheat and Ivy Zipf; sophomores Haylee Burke, Emma Geoffrey, Abigail Hynes and Moira Irish; and freshmen Grace Sanfilippo and Lydia Wiggin.
With 17 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 11 teams will make the tournament.
KHS, which is riding a six-game losing streak but has not been able to field is starting 11 from earlier in the basin due to injuries and illness, and closed out the regular season by hosting Souhegan (5-11) on Friday.
Prior to the match, the Eagles recognized seniors Shannon Abrams, Joce Anzaldi, Marissa Caputo, Bryn Fayle, Ashley Garside, Carli Krebs, Sophie Odell and Elise Vachon for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
The Sabers won a hard-fought contest 2-1.
The top five seeds — Bow (14-2), Hollis-Brookline (14-2), Pelham (13-2-1), Pembroke (13-2-1) and Milford (12-3-1) — all received first-round byes.
In other preliminary round action on Tuesday, No. 8 John Stark (8-7-1) hosts No. 9 Lebanon (8-8), while No. 7 Merrimack Valley (9-7) hosts No. 10 Oyster River (8-8).
The Division II quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 at p.m. with the highest-seeded teams hosting.
The semifinals and finals are slated to be held at Stellos Stadium on Nov. 1 at 4 and 6:15 p.m. and on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.
