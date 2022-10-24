CONWAY — Erase the records, the second season starts Tuesday. It’s playoff time and the Kennett High girls’ soccer team is in the dance.

The Eagles (6-10) earned the 11th and final playoff spot. They are scheduled to travel to Northwood on Tuesday (3 p.m.) to play No. 6 Coe-Brown Northwood Academy (10-6).

