CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ tennis team ran into two of the top teams in Division II last week. Although the Eagles came up short in both contests, Coach Duncan Yarworth was pleased with the effort and the way his young squad competed.
KHS fell 6-3 at Goffstown (11-2) on May 9 and fell 5-4 in a nail-biter at home to top-ranked Portsmouth (11-0) on May 11.
Against Goffstown, the Grizzlies won five of the six singles and then took one of the three doubles matches.
At No. 1, Joce Anzaldi fell 8-5 to Arielle Kurn; at No. 2, Gracie Baillargeon fell 8-1 to Kenna Picuch; at No. 3, McKayla Dockham fell 8-1 to Hannah Laidlan; at No. 4, Carli Krebs scored an 8-5 win over Sophie Perron; at No. 5, Mattie Macomber fell 8-1 to Molly Phillips-Murguage; and at No. 6, Bella King fell 8-6 to Holly Chamberlin.
In doubles, Anzaldi/Dockham fell 8-1 to Kurn/Laidlan; Baillargeon/Krebs won 8-5 over Picuch/Perron; and Macomber/King closed the match with an 8-6 victory over Phillips-Murguage/Chamberlin.
The Eagles (2-8) finally returned home to the friendly confines of the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park for the first time since April 20 when undefeated Portsmouth (11-0) came to town.
The hometown flock had upset on their minds and jumped out to a 4-2 lead after the singles, but the crafty Clippers sept the three doubles to leave Conway undefeated but not untested.
In singles, at No. 1, Anzaldi fell 8-3 to Elisabeth Drakatos; at No. 2, Baillargeon won 8-6 over Molly Mikkonen; at No. 3, Dockham pulled out a hard-fought 9-7 win over Harini Surramanian; at No. 4, Krebs won 8-6 over Hasya Karthis; at No. 5, Macomber won 8-6 over Sydney Conne; and at No. 6, King fell 8-2 to Lindsay Lee.
In doubles, Anzaldi/Dockham fell 8-6 to Drakatos/Mikkonen; Krebs/Macomber fell 8-2 to Surramanian/Karthis; and Macomber King/Leah Alkalay fell 8-0 to Conner/Mia Edwards.
Division II standings as of Wednesday had Portsmouth, 11-0; Oyster River, 11-1; Alvirne, 10-1; Souhegan at 9-1; Goffstown, 11-2; Bow, 10-3; Windham, 10-3; St. Thomas, 8-3; Coe-Brown Northwood, 6-5; Hollis-Brookline, 6-7; Bishop Brady, 4-7; Timberlane, 3-10; Kennett, 2-8; Kingwood, 2-9; Sanborn, 1-10; Milford, 1-11; Pembroke, 1-11; and Manchester West, 1-11.
With 18 teams in Division II, the top 12 qualify for the playoffs. Kennett currently sits in the 13th spot.
The Eagles are scheduled close out the regular season on Friday (4 p.m.) when Berlin (4-8) comes to town. Prior to the match, Coach Yarworth and his team will honor lone senior Sydney Deblois-Hill for her commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
